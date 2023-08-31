"He almost barely looks like Adam Driver": Michael Mann's Ferrari first photos get huge praises for makeup

In what seems to be a stunning year for Hollywood, which included some of the best films of all time, with many more to come, Michael Mann is set to join the group with his upcoming project, Ferrari, a biopic of Enzo Ferrari, played by Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Adam Driver. The film dropped a trailer and some first-look photos today, much to the amazement of fans.

It seems that the most prominent aspect of the first look photos seems to be Adam Driver's character, who looks completely different, thanks to some great work in the make-up department. Coupled with Adam Driver's experience of playing Italian characters in the past, Ferrari could go on to become another defining work of his decorated career.

After the photos dropped, social media sites like X (formerly and better known as Twitter) exploded with reactions from fans, mostly praising Driver's look and character in the upcoming biopic.

Adam Driver showered with praises after Ferrari first look drop

Adam Driver is easily one of the most beloved actors of our time. In his glittering career, he has also collaborated with some of the biggest directors of the time, making him a certain fan favorite. Hence, it came as no surprise to see the excitement around Driver's first look in Michael Mann's highly anticipated biopic.

Apart from Adam Driver, other characters also looked exceptionally well-suited for the film. Check out how fans responded to Adam Driver's new look in the upcoming movie below:

Michael Mann's Ferrari also stars Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Gabriel Leone as Alfonso de Portago, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, Jack O'Connell as Peter Collins, and Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi, among others.

It will premiere theatrically on December 25, 2023. Prior to that, it will also be screened at the Venice International Film Festival.