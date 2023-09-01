Who was Enzo Ferrari? Details explored about the Adam Driver character ahead of Michael Mann’s Ferrari

Ferrari is an eagerly awaited biographical film scheduled to hit theaters in the latter part of this year on Christmas 2023. The planned film draws its inspiration from acclaimed journalist and author Brock Yates' 1991 book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine.

The biography will delicately blend thrills and drama to portray the life of the legendary auto mogul. His unwavering strength and perseverance allowed him to dominate the fashion and automotive industries. The real-life story will focus on the life of Enzo, who risks everything after entering his automobile in the 1957 Mille Miglia race across a lengthy distance.

The titular role is being played by acclaimed actor Adam Driver. As the looks from the trailer, he appears to excel at portraying successful Italian businesspeople.

A look at Enzo Ferrari before the release of his biopic

A still of the automobile mogul (image via AP)

Italian automobile manufacturer Enzo Ferrari was born in Modena, Italy on February 18, 1898. He developed a passion for cars at a young age, inspired by his father's job as a metal fabricator for a local carpenter. After World War I, Enzo found employment at a small car manufacturer and began racing in local competitions.

He gained recognition as a driver for Alfa Romeo in the early 1920s, competing in various races and building a reputation for his determination and skill. He established a racing stable called Scuderia Ferrari. This squad continued to represent Alfa Romeo even after Enzo himself stopped competing in races in 1932.

Enzo dreamed of producing his own cars, where performance and engineering excellence would take center stage. In 1947, Enzo produced the first car bearing his name, the Ferrari 125 S. This marked the official establishment of him as an independent automobile manufacturer.

The company's emblematic prancing horse logo, inspired by the symbol of World War I Italian fighter pilot Francesco Baracca, was adopted as a symbol of Ferrari's racing success and innovation.

Ferrari's vehicles have had a lot of success in the racing world, especially in Formula One. The team established itself as one of the most formidable forces in the racing industry by winning many Formula One World Championships.

The automobile manufacturing legend passed away on August 14, 1988, at the age of 90. His legacy lives on through the continued success of the brand, which remains an enduring symbol of high-performance automotive engineering and luxury.

About the upcoming Michael Mann film, chronicling the automobile mogul

Expand Tweet

In the upcoming film, the legendary Italian automobile manufacturer is shown to be struggling with a variety of challenges in his life, both personally and professionally. The film reportedly highlights his challenges with managing a world-class driving crew.

At the same time, it throws a light on the demise of his first son who was given a muscular dystrophy diagnosis in 1956, and his failing marriage. His troubled relationship with his second son, whom he had with his former lover, is also reportedly explored in the movie.

Michael Mann's upcoming biopic film is set to release in theaters on December 25, 2023.