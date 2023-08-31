"I’m very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that’s not part of the AMPTP"- Adam Driver on promoting Ferrari at Venice

Although 2023 has been an excellent year for films (with many more like Michael Mann's Ferrari to come), it has also seen the most significant Hollywood unrest in a long time. With both WGA and SAG-AFTRA going on strikes, it has been one of the most challenging years for artists and studios alike, with production still being stopped. Despite that, many great films, including Michael Mann's Ferrari, are ready to open at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival.

Since the trailer's release, Ferrari quickly became one of the most-discussed movies of the year, with a theatrical premiere set for December 25, 2023. Ahead of its opening at the Venice International Film Festival, Adam Driver spoke out against big studios like Amazon and Netflix for not adhering to the demands of SAG-AFTRA. He also announced his pride in endorsing a film that did not fall in the extensive studio system.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens star said:

"I’m very happy to be here to support this movie, and the truncated schedule that we had to shoot it and the efforts of all the incredible actors working on it and the crew. But also, I’m very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that’s not part of the AMPTP and to promote the SAG leadership directive which is an effective tactic which is the interim agreement."

Adam Driver continued to express his dissatisfaction with the entire scenario. He asked questions of Netflix and Amazon for refusing to meet the demands of the artists involved in the protest.

"Why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for"- Ferrari star Adam Driver on big studios

Expand Tweet

Like many prominent actors in recent months, Adam Driver also shared his frustration with the big studios for refusing to meet the demands of the artists involved in this long-drawn process.

He also raised some vital questions about how small-scale studios are meeting the demands of the SAG-AFTRA. In contrast, big studios like Amazon, Netflix, and Disney continue to hold their ground in the negotiations.

Adam Driver said:

"The other objective is obviously to say, why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for — this is pre-negotiations — the dream version of SAG’s wishlist, but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t?"

He continued:

"And every time people from SAG go and support a movie that has met the terms of the interim agreement, it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people that they collaborate with, and the others are not."

Expand Tweet

Adam Driver plays the titular Enzo Ferrari in the film. His first look was revealed a day back, much to the amazement of fans, who were more than impressed with the makeup work.

Michael Mann's Ferrari also stars Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Gabriel Leone as Alfonso de Portago, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, and Jack O'Connell as Peter Collins, among others.

Ferrari will premiere in the United States on December 25, 2023.