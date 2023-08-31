Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz star in the first trailer for Michael Mann's Ferrari

Ferrari is an upcoming film about the automobile manufacturing legend Enzo Ferrari. As the name suggests, the film is set to look into the life of the Italian automobile tycoon.

The last film featuring the great automobile mogul was the acclaimed Ford v Ferrari, which featured Matt Damon and Christian Bale. However, the upcoming film focuses more on the life of the automobile company's founder and his younger years too.

Ferrari is directed by Michael Mann, who is known for directing acclaimed films like Ali, Manhunter, and Public Enemies, among others. The eagerly awaited film is based on Brock Yates' book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine and follows Ferrari during the summer of 1957 as the former Formula 1 racer who built his own factory and founded the Ferrari brand.

The film starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023. The film will have its theatrical release in the United States of America on December 25, 2023, and will be distributed by Neon.

The first trailer for Michael Mann's Ferrari garners excitement with Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz

The trailer begins with a scene of a race vehicle and introduces Enzo's life as it revolves around his family and job. Adam Driver is unrecognizable in the trailer, and he definitely looks the part. Along with him, Penélope Cruz also shines in the role of Enzo's wife Laura.

When Enzo goes bankrupt, and his firm fails, it demonstrates how his brand is formed out of the crisis. Even his personal life, which includes his troubled marriage to his wife (played by Penélope Cruz) and the loss of his son Dino, is in shambles. Additionally, he struggles with whether to acknowledge Piero (played by Patrick Dempsey), the other son he had with his mistress Linda Lardi (played by Shailene Woodley).

The plot follows Enzo at a pivotal moment in his life, getting ready for the 1957 "Mille Miglia" race across Italy. The year is noteworthy because it was the year when one of the brand's racecars was engaged in a horrific crash in the final straightaway that left several people dead. We also witness his struggle in his personal life and with the consequences of the accident, which led to Enzo being charged with manslaughter, though perhaps in a less literal sense.

The official synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"A biopic of automotive mogul Enzo Ferrari, whose family redefined the idea of the high-powered Italian sports car and practically spawned the concept of Formula One racing."

Most of the film was shot in Brescia, Italy, where the real Mille Miglia race took place.

More about the upcoming film

Director Michael Mann was proud to have no ties to any major studios, as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes would have delayed the release of the film.

In an interview with Variety, he said:

“The origins of the movie and the content of the screenplay and the movie that you saw do not fit into the kind of film that would be embraced by the conventional studio system. It’s truly appropriate that it is an independent film being distributed by Neon, a very independent distributor.”

The film is set to have its theatrical release on December 25, 2023.