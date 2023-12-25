Saltburn movie ending explained: What happened to Felix

Saltburn, a film by Emerald Fennell, has become a powerhouse in the cinema world. The film has a mix of poking fun at high society, dark humor, and mind-bending suspense. At the heart of it all is the mysterious Felix Catton, played by Jacob Elordi, who steals the show with his presence and all the twists that come his way.

The movie takes place in Drayton House, a fancy English estate in Northamptonshire, and famous spots in Oxford. Fennell purposely picked these places, and her amazing storytelling skills make this an incredible movie that goes beyond any specific genre.

After watching the film's twisted ending, viewers can't help but think about what happened to Felix and how complicated people can be. That's why Saltburn resonates as a film that fans both love and hate to see - it stays with them even after it's over.

What happened to Felix in Saltburn?

Felix gets poisoned in Saltburn (Image via Prime Video)

In this intense story, Felix Catton's life takes a tragic turn, orchestrated by Oliver. With cunning precision, Oliver cleverly poisons Felix by spiking a champagne bottle and then frames Farleigh for theft, creating even more deception. Venetia's suicide, which Oliver planned, adds another layer of sadness.

The climax happens in a maze, where Oliver, driven by rejection, kills Felix. This shocking event reveals that Felix comes from a loving middle-class family, making him feel even more betrayed.

After a turbulent birthday celebration, Felix forces Oliver to leave. This chilling tale of betrayal, manipulation, and planned tragedy shows the dark side of Oliver's schemes and delves into the complexities of human nature and psychological intrigue.

What is the point of Saltburn?

Saltburn, a 2023 crime thriller, defies traditional genres and poses a thought-provoking question: what is the point of this mysterious film? Some, as per Polygon, have described it as a "lick the rich, suck the rich" narrative, following Oliver Quick's obsession with Felix Catton during their first year at Oxford.

The film takes an in-depth look at the ever-changing social dynamics of college life, where clothing choices and drink preferences determine status. Although some have called the film "somehow," the film's exploration of class anxiety and unfulfilled desires adds several layers to its narrative.

Beyond the veneer of cool satire and dark comedy, Saltburn delves into darker psychological realms, forcing viewers to ponder the fine line between reality and organized animosity.

Felix's character acts as a symbolic lynchpin, unraveling the tangled complexities of human relationships on the mysterious Catton family estate. Fennell's mastery of storytelling leaves viewers awestruck and unsettled, challenging them to question their motives for manipulation, betrayal, and quest for power.

Where is Saltburn filmed?

The amazing scenes in the movie take place at Drayton House, a beautiful English estate in Northamptonshire. The Stopford-Sackville family has owned this incredible house since 1770 and has 127 rooms. It's the perfect backdrop for the film, with its historic and picturesque setting.

Director Emerald Fennell chose Drayton House because it hasn't been used in movies before, giving viewers a fresh and unique location to enjoy. It also features scenes filmed at several colleges in Oxford, like Magdalen College, St. Hugh's College, and Brasenose College.

These famous places in Oxford add to the film's visual appeal, mixing historic architecture with Fennell's storytelling. By carefully choosing these filming locations, it becomes even more immersive and authentic for the audience.

Fans can now stream Saltburn on Prime Video.