How to watch ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video

A new two-sport world champion will be crowned in a matter of hours when Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade settle their beef in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

There’s certainly no love lost between these two world-class strikers, and this champion vs. champion showdown for the vacant ONE kickboxing world title has fireworks written all over it.

The sacred grounds of Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium will once again play host to an electric night of non-stop martial arts action across multiple disciplines in ONE’s 11th Amazon card of the year.

Something has to give when the bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin tussles with the bantamweight MMA world champion with double-champ status on the line.

A second world title will also be up for grabs, as the largest martial arts organization will crown its inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Tye Ruotolo, the youngest IBJJF world champion, has an opportunity to join his twin brother Kade in the pantheon of champions under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Looking to spoil the party, however, is promotional debutant Magomed Abdulkadirov, who wants to shock the world and make a name for himself by taking away Ruotolo’s dreams for 26 pounds of gold.

Apart from these two world title bouts, this 10-fight card is filled with killers from top to bottom. Fans of MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling will once again have a field day with what ONE has to offer.

Here’s how you can watch this amazing night of fights.

How to watch ONE Fight Night 16 in your local area

Through its partnership with Amazon Prime Video, ONE is now available to over 190 countries worldwide.

Access to ONE’s amazing spectacles is more accessible than ever, as fans can watch from the comfort of their homes via television, tablet, computer, or any mobile device.

Like its predecessors, ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on November 3, free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

3 Nov 5:00 PM PDT — Los Angeles

3 Nov 8:00 PM EDT — New York

3 Nov 8:00 PM EDT — Toronto

3 Nov 5:00 PM PDT — Vancouver

Over in Asia, the full broadcast of ONE Fight Night 16 begins at 8 AM Singapore Standard Time (SGT) and 7 AM Indochina Time (ICT).

In selected countries, the full event will be broadcast live on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube, and ONE’s Facebook).

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 16 in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action live.

ONE Fight Night 16 full card

Before the explosive main and co-main event matches, ONE Fight Night 16 will feature some of the promotion’s fan favorites.

Crowd pleasers like Lito Adiwang, ‘Supergirl’, Kang Ji Won, Zhang Peimian, Sinsamut, Seksan, and Halil Amir, among others, are all part of this stacked line-up.

Check out the full card: