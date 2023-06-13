The Wonder Years season 2 cast list: Who are the guest stars in ABC's comedy series?

The second season of ABC's The Wonder Years is all set to air on the channel on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show is inspired by the iconic 1988 series of the same name and focuses on an African-American family in Montgomery, Alabama. The story is told from the perspective of the family's son, who narrates the events as an adult.The official synopsis of the show, as per ABC, reads:

''Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their "wonder years" in a turbulent time.''

It stars Elisha "EJ" Williams in the lead role, with Don Cheadle narrating the story. The show is helmed by noted writer and producer Saladin K. Patterson.

ABC's The Wonder Years cast: Patti LaBelle and others to star in guest roles

1) Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle stars in one of the guest roles in The Wonder Years season 2. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a key role in the story.

Patti LaBelle is an iconic R&B star who's had a massively successful career in music over the years. Some of her most popular songs include Love, Need, and Want You, If Only You Knew, and New Attitude.

She's also starred in several movies and TV shows like Mama, I Want to Sing!, Preaching to the Choir, Semi-Pro, and Out All Night, to name a few.

2) Wayne Brady

Noted comedian and actor Wayne Brady is also a part of the cast of the ABC comedy series. More details regarding his character are not yet revealed, but he's set to play a significant role in the series.

Viewers might be familiar with Brady from Whose Line Is It Anyway?, How I Met Your Mother, and The Wayne Brady Show, among many more.

He's also a singer who's known for hit songs like Ordinary, Back in the Day, and Sweetest Berry, to name a few.

3) Tituss Burgess

Tituss Burgess is one of the guest stars set to feature in The Wonder Years season 2. Details about his character are also being kept under tight wraps by the makers.

Burgess is best-known for his performance in the popular Netflix comedy series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, wherein he played the character of Titus Andromedon, for which he received widespread acclaim from viewers and critics.

His other acting credits include Dolemite Is My Name, 30 Rock, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the new season will also feature more actors in guest roles. These include:

Phoebe Robinson

Donald Faison

Bradley Whitford

Don't forget to watch the first two episodes of The Wonder Years season 2 on ABC on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

