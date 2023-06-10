What time will The Wonder Years season 2 air on ABC? Release date, trailer, and more

The Wonder Years, the highly anticipated comedy series that captures the essence of coming-of-age in the late 1960s, is coming back with season 2 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET. It will be available for streaming on ABC, with a special one-hour episode airing on the network. The series will also be accessible on Hulu the day after its initial broadcast.

This show is inspired by the award-winning series of the same name and delves into the life of a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama. Season 2 of the highly acclaimed series has been eagerly anticipated by fans following the overwhelming praise received by its first season.

The synopsis of The Wonder Years, as stated by IMDb, reads,

"A man recalls his experiences growing up in Montgomery, Alabama during the late 1960s."

The story unfolds through the eyes of imaginative 12-year-old Dean Williams, who serves as the series narrator, reflecting on his childhood experiences with the wisdom and humor of his adult years.

The Wonder Years: A nostalgic coming-of-Age journey set in turbulent times

Saladin K. Patterson serves as both an executive producer and the showrunner for The Wonder Years, and Fred Savage, known for his role as Kevin Arnold in the original series, directs select episodes of the show.

Don Cheadle's commanding presence serves as an anchor as he narrates the events that young Dean experiences, grounding the storytelling with his distinctive voice. He is known for his roles as War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hotel Rwanda, and Ocean's Eleven.

The core of the show centers around the Williams family, with Saycon Sengbloh portraying the resilient and nurturing Lillian Williams, Dulé Hill embodying the hardworking and devoted Bill Williams, Elisha Williams capturing the imaginative spirit of Dean Williams, and Laura Kariuki bringing depth and complexity to the role of Kim Williams.

Dean's recollections take us on a nostalgic journey as we witness the everyday triumphs and challenges faced by his family during this transformative period in American history. Through Dean's eyes, we see how his family navigates through the racial tensions and social changes of the era, finding their own "wonder years" amidst the turbulence.

Everything to know about The Wonder Years

The Wonder Years, originally airing in the 1990s and featuring a talented cast led by Fred Savage, Dan Lauria, Alley Mills, Jason Harvey, and Olivia D'Abo, captured the hearts of viewers during its six-season run.

The synopsis of The Wonder Years (1988–1993), as stated by IMDb, reads,

"Kevin Arnold recalls growing up during the late 60s and early 70s; the turbulent social times make the transition from child to adult unusually interesting."

This beloved series has now been revived with The Wonder Years (2021), a reboot that maintains the essence of the original show. The reboot, created by Saladin K. Patterson for ABC, follows the narrative structure of an adult protagonist reflecting on their middle-class upbringing and sharing nostalgic tales from their childhood.

While the setting may be different, the core concept of the show remains intact. The reboot has aired a total of nine episodes in its first season, captivating audiences with its heartfelt storytelling and relatable characters.

Now that season 2 is coming up, fans of the original series and newcomers alike can delve into this fresh take on the nostalgic coming-of-age story, exploring the joys, challenges, and wonders of growing up in a middle-class household.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET to watch The Wonder Years season 2 only on ABC.

