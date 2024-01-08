Masters of the Air complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Produced by Steven Spielberg, Masters of the Air is set to be a detailed and action-packed depiction of a significant chapter in military history. The drama series will focus on the experiences of the 100th Bomb Group of the United States Army Air Forces, known as the "Bloody Hundredth."

The debut of the anticipated limited series is scheduled for Friday, January 26, 2024, and it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+. In addition, the first two episodes of the show will be released on the premiere date, however, the remaining episodes will have a weekly release schedule.

Masters of the Air: Complete release schedule for all the episodes

The complete release schedule for the series is as follows:

Episode 1 – Friday, January 26, 2024

– Friday, January 26, 2024 Episode 2 – Friday, January 26, 2024

– Friday, January 26, 2024 Episode 3 – Friday, February 2, 2024

– Friday, February 2, 2024 Episode 4 – Friday, February 9, 2024

– Friday, February 9, 2024 Episode 5 – Friday, February 16, 2024

– Friday, February 16, 2024 Episode 6 – Friday, February 23, 2024

– Friday, February 23, 2024 Episode 7 – Friday, March 1, 2024

– Friday, March 1, 2024 Episode 8 – Friday, March 8, 2024

– Friday, March 8, 2024 Episode 9 – Friday, March 15, 2024

What is Masters of the Air about?

The limited series is based on the book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller. The story follows "Bloody Hundredth" young men as they undertake perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany.

The series delves into the psychological and emotional toll on the airmen. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth look at the challenges and dangers of aerial combat during WWII. The impediments included being shot down, captured, or wounded. The show also explores the camaraderie among these soldiers and the impact of their missions on the outcome of the war.

The official logline of the show reads as follows:

"From Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman - the producers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific. During World War II, airmen risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph."

What is the Bloody Hundredth group in Masters of the Air?

The 100th Bomb Group, known as the "Bloody Hundredth," was a distinguished unit in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II. They earned their nickname due to the severe casualties and heavy losses they suffered while carrying out bombing missions over Nazi Germany.

Initially, the group underwent intensive training in navigation, bombing, gunnery, and formation exercises at Wendover Field, Utah. Thereafter, the group moved to the United Kingdom in June 1943. Additionally, their base was Station 139 at Thorpe Abbotts in East Anglia.

The base was equipped with facilities like runways, hardstands, a bomb dump, communal sites, and technical areas. Moreover, the officer’s club at the base, named the “Silver Wings,” became a social hub for the airmen.

Notably, the 100th Bomb Group's first combat mission was against targets in Bremen and the surrounding area. They flew as part of a larger formation of 275 bombers. During their mission, they encountered German fighters and experienced their first barrage of flak.

Where was the series filmed?

According to Latlong's website, the production of Masters of the Air took place across various locations in England. The key filming sites of the series include Dalton Barracks in Abingdon, Newland Park in Chalfont St Peter, and Trinity Church Square in London.

Additionally, Bovingdon Airfield Studios, located in Bovingdon approximately 32 miles northwest of London, served as a significant filming location for the series. This studio was instrumental in creating the realistic settings needed for the aerial sequences and other pivotal scenes in the show.

Premiering on Apple TV+, Masters of the Air promises to be a powerful homage to those who fought valiantly in World War II.