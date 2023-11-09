Masters of the Air trailer breakdown: 3 main takeaways from the Austin Butler series

The eagerly anticipated World War II drama series Masters of the Air from Apple TV+ is almost here. The show, which was developed by the same team that worked on other war dramas like Band of Brothers and The Pacific, will launch on Apple TV+ on January 26, 2023, according to the streaming service. New episodes will air every Friday after that, with the finale taking place on March 15, 2023.

A new trailer for the upcoming series has been launched by Apple TV+ which has sparked excitement among fans. The trailer features an ensemble cast headlined by Austin Butler (seen in Elvis) and Callum Turner (seen in the Fantastic Beasts franchise). Based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, the television series narrates the tale of a group of courageous men from the 8th Air Force who, in the face of adversity and togetherness, assisted in the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.

Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan shine in the trailer for Masters of the Air

1) Masters of the Air is a visual delight

The first trailer for the upcoming WWII series on Apple TV+ provided a sneak peek into what the show will offer. From the first looks, what captured the attention of viewers was the stunning visual representation of the war. The two-minute-long trailer features stunning color grading and offers a crisp look while retaining a vintage aesthetic to capture the era it is portraying.

There are stunning scenes with fighter jets in the air above the clouds, bombarded cities (which have been recreated beautifully), and gritty imagery from the battlefields. It is no surprise that a series created by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman will not feature such great visual work.

2) The series features an ensemble cast and fans can expect great performances

The ensemble of Masters of the Air reminds us just how intensely emotional the series' performances will be. Sam Hazeldine (from Slow Horses), Anthony Boyle (from Tetris), Austin Butler (from Elvis), Barry Keoghan (from The Banshees of Inisherin), and Callum Turner (from Queen and Country) are among the prominent performers in the cast.

The trailer features snippets from different scenes across the series and there is a lot of conviction behind the faces as they appear on screen. Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan star as fighter pilots Major Gale Cleven and Lt. Curtis Biddick, respectively.

3) It tells the story of brotherhood in times of war

A still from the upcoming series (image via Apple TV+)

Masters of the Air is a follow-up series to the popular war series' The Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010). The upcoming series explores the real-life actions of the US Air Force's 100th Bombardment Group, also known as the Bloody Hundredth, and is based on Donald L. Miller's book of the same name. The miniseries will portray the true World War II events in which the 8th Air Force participated, as Goetzman stated. The miniseries will tell the story of the Bloody Hundredth in the style of a military drama and showcase their unity to put up a strong resistance against the Nazi Germans.

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air will debut on Apple TV+ on January 26, 2024. Thereafter, a new episode will air every Friday until March 15, 2024.