Apple TV+ announces World War II drama Masters of the Air

The long-awaited World War II drama Masters of the Air from Apple TV+ is almost around the corner. According to the streaming platform, the show, which was created by the same people who worked on Band of Brothers and The Pacific, will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on January 26, 2023. Every Friday after that, new episodes will be released, leading up to the conclusion on March 15, 2023.

The series, which is based on Donald L. Miller's book of the same name, tells the story of a group of brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II. Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Barry Keoghan, and Ncuti Gatwa are among the impressive cast members for the upcoming World War II series.

What to expect from the Apple TV+ World War II drama Masters of the Air?

Expand Tweet

A release date has been announced for Masters of the Air, a brand-new World War II miniseries created by the Band of Brothers production crew, coupled with photographs providing a first look at the upcoming series. Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman have teamed up together once more to develop another World War II series for Apple TV+. The trio previously worked together on the 2001 film Band of Brothers and its follow-up 2010 television series The Pacific. The streaming service will launch Masters of the Air on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Here is what producer Gary Goetzman had to say about the upcoming series and what viewers can expect from it:

"Masters of the Air' is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II. Tom [Hanks] and Steven [Spielberg] have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.’ We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story."

Based on the same-titled book by Donald L. Miller, the upcoming series details the actual operations of the US Air Force's 100th Bombardment Group, also referred to as the Bloody Hundredth. As Goetzman mentioned, the miniseries will depict the actual World War II events in which the 8th Air Force took part. In the manner of a military drama, the miniseries will chronicle the history of the Bloody Hundredth.

Expand Tweet

The Masters of the Air cast serves as a reminder of how powerfully emotive the series' performances will be. Major actors in the cast include Sam Hazeldine (Slow Horses), Anthony Boyle (Tetris), Austin Butler (Elvis), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Callum Turner (Queen and Country).

The Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010) will become companion series to this one. Additionally, it is the first television show that Apple Studios has developed, in association with Playtone and Amblin Television.

Although Masters of the Air defies the Band of Brothers convention by airing on Apple TV+ rather than HBO, the presence of Spielberg, Hanks, and Goetzman suggests the show will be equally noteworthy. The series promises an intense recreation of the Bloody Hundredth's history thanks to the many brilliant actors playing World War II Air Force personnel. Once the series debuts next year, the full amount of its intensity will become apparent.