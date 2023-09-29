 Apple TV+ unveils The Enfield Poltergeist trailer ahead of Halloween 2023 

As Halloween approaches, a trailer for The Enfield Poltergeist has recently been made available on Apple TV+. October will arrive shortly, and the streaming platform made the decision to revisit the spookiest tale from the Fall of 1977.

The Enfield Poltergeist tells the tale of a London, England, household who experiences paranormal activity. It's a terrifying story rounded out with recordings made within the house. The upcoming docuseries is a scary story that is perfect for the Halloween season.

The documentary is set to be a four-episode series. The four episodes aim to replicate the occurrences in Enfield using actual recordings made by paranormal investigator Maurice Grosse, who archived all of his interviews with the people impacted by the phenomenon. The docuseries will premiere on October 27, 2023.

The Enfield Poltergeist Trailer - What we know about the plot and more

The trailer for the upcoming docuseries creates a chilling atmosphere. The narrator starts with the following lines in the trailer:

“For most, it is only a creeping dread scratching at the corner of our mind. But for one family in 1977’s London, dread was just the beginning.”

The actual incident, which involved the sisters Janet and Margaret Hodgson, who were the residents of the haunted house at the time, is highlighted in the trailer.

The terrifying tale is recreated utilizing the actual recordings made by paranormal investigator Maurice Grosse, who saved all interviews with the affected people, and stars Paula Benson, Daniel Lee, and Charlotte Miller.

For the sake of this documentary, a copy of the exact house was also constructed in an effort to recreate real-life events. Since actors and performers recreated the same incidents as they happened, all of the audio recordings in the series are true.

The official plotline for the docuseries reads:

“In 1977, the terrifying haunting of an everyday family in Enfield, London, dominated headlines across the United Kingdom and had a tremendous impact on an entire generation of children. The mysterious case forever changed ideas about the supernatural and that it wasn’t just restricted to castles and stately homes but could be experienced by anyone, anywhere. The chilling story has inspired fictionalized versions of the case, including the film The Conjuring 2, a television series, and two stage plays.”

The Enfield Poltergeist is produced by Concordia Studios and MetFilm, who have also worked on Apple's highly acclaimed documentary STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie. Jerry Rothwell is the director, and the executive production team includes Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott, Al Morrow, Stewart le Maréchal, and Davis Guggenheim, who has won an Oscar.

Directing The Enfield Poltergeist was a chilling experience itself, as per co-director Kendall Whelpton. He gave the following statement in an interview:

"Being in the house for two weeks really messed up the whole team's psyche. Day three we start getting worn down, day four you can't sleep because things are happening, there's a lot of activity in the house. Coming out of the experience, when you go home, you're still thinking you're in the house, you're attached to the house. You have an overwhelming sense to go back to the house. It's a different beast than I'm used to. I've done over 500 locations and I've only stayed at about 4 of them and doing a long amount of time like this is a different experience."

The Enfield Poltergeist is scheduled to stream on Apple TV+ on October 27, 2023. Do not miss out on the real story that inspired the hit horror film The Conjuring 2.