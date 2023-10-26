Apple TV+ gets a significant price hike

News is not too good for users of Apple TV+ as it has received a significant price hike as per reports. A number of Apple services, such as Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, and Apple One, are now more expensive. Apple TV+ will now cost $9.99 a month instead of $6.99, and there will also be large increases to Apple's other services. The changes were initially noticed and reported by MacRumors.

In a comment to The Verge, Apple spokesperson Bernadette Simpao confirmed these modifications and said that the price increases will apply to current customers in about thirty days, or on their next renewal date. According to Simpao, Apple is likewise increasing costs in certain international markets.

Apple TV+ among other Apple Subscription services getting a price hike ahead of their fourth quarter earning reports

Next Thursday (November 2, 2023), Apple will release its fourth-quarter earnings report. The company has seen significant growth in revenue from subscription services like Apple TV+ and iCloud, and the price announced recently will help to drive those figures higher in the future.

Apple TV+ witnessed a $3 price hike. Similarly, Apple Arcade will now cost $6.99 a month as opposed to $4.99. In the meantime, the monthly cost of Apple News Plus is rising from $9.99 to $12.99. The price of the Apple One package will increase in tandem with the price hikes for all three services.

Apple One provides access to Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade through its Individual and Family plans. 50GB of iCloud Plus storage is available with the Individual plan, and five users can share 200GB of storage with the Family plan. In addition to 2TB of iCloud Plus storage, the priciest Premier plan includes subscriptions to Fitness Plus and News Plus.

The new prices after the announced price hike for Apple One stand as follows:

Individual: $19.95 (previously $16.95)

Family: $25.95 (previously $22.95)

Premier: $37.95 (previously $32.95)

The last time Apple increased the cost of any of its services was nearly one year ago when it did so for Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, and Apple One. Nevertheless, it doesn't appear that Apple will be increasing the cost of its iCloud Plus, Fitness Plus, or Music subscriptions this time around. Apple has increased its pricing this year along with a number of other streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Discovery Plus, and Max.

Apple TV contains some of the most watched and popular shows like Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Strange Planet, and Little America among others. If you plan to continue with the subscription or are planning to get one, unfortunately, you will now have to pay more!