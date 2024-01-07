5 interesting Apple TV+ releases in January 2024

This January 2024, Apple TV+ offers abundant content to satisfy movie buffs' appetites as the new year gets underway. The platform has been renowned for its distinctive and rare content for many years.

With its exclusive original shows and films that aren't accessible anywhere else, Apple TV+ makes up for the lack of content on rival platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Apple TV+ has gained popularity thanks to recent mega-hits, including Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Severance. A few intriguing new shows and films are added to Apple TV+ every month, and January 2024 is no exception.

5 Apple TV+ January releases to look forward to

1) Criminal Record (2024)

Criminal Record is the first exciting new series that will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 10, 2024. The show's key stars are Peter Capaldi from Dr Who, who portrays Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, and Cush Jumbo from The Good Fight, who plays Detective Sergeant June Lenker.

This modern criminal thriller is set in the center of London where an unexpected phone call opens the door to a case that has been abandoned for a long time. Detectives Hegarty and Lenker must work together to solve the secrets behind the call.

Since few criminal thrillers are available on Apple TV+, Criminal Record would be a great addition to their lineup of binge-worthy shows. New episodes of the show will air every Wednesday till February 23, 2024.

2) Masters of the Air (2024)

One of the most anticipated series of 2024 will premiere on the platform on January 26. Masters of the Air is a War/drama which follows after Band of Brothers. Masters of the Air, the cinematic version of Donald L. Miller's book of the same name, is produced by executive producers Gary Goetzman, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg.

The show focuses on the several heroic and deadly missions that the U.S. Air Force's 100th Bombers, a WWII-era unit, conducted over Nazi Germany.

Nate Mann (Ex-Husbands), Anthony Boyle (Danny Boy), Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts), and Elvis' Austin Butler make up the main cast. Masters of the Air is helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who are well-known for films like Ms. Marvel and Sugar.

3) Napoleon

This month, the platform will provide the war epic Napoleon, which is currently showing in theatres. It is yet unclear when the streaming will take place. We may assume that the movie may stream on January 9 as Napoleon is scheduled for paid video-on-demand distribution on that day.

Napoleon explores the love life, military prowess, and ascent to power of the French emperor. With Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte and Vanessa Kirby playing his wife Josephine, the epic film has a duration of two and a half hours. For Apple TV+, filmmaker Ridley Scott is working on an expanded edit that will include around an additional hour of content.

4) Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, an Apple TV+ Godzilla series, premiered in November 2023 and will conclude its first season in January 2024. By the time of the January 12 conclusion, there will be a total of ten episodes.

As Lee Shaw, Kurt Russell leads the ensemble, and John Goodman plays the same part he did in Kong: Skull Island. After Godzilla and the Titans destroyed San Francisco, the tale of this three-generation Apple TV+ serial follows Lee Shaw from the 1950s to the present.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is evidence of Apple TV+'s dedication to providing top-notch original programming. The series sticks out among the plethora of streaming alternatives because of its gripping story, cinematography, and acting.

5) For all mankind (final episodes of Season 4)

The fourth season of the science fiction series For All Mankind premiered in November 2023, with its concluding episodes set to air in January. The season's ninth episode is scheduled for January 5, and the highly anticipated season finale will be showcased on January 12, 2024.

The new season takes place eight years after the terrible events of the third season finale. It alternates between Earth and Mars as the space race now centers on mining asteroids.

With their characters aging, Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, and Wrenn Schmidt reprise their roles as Ed Baldwin, Danielle Poole, and Margo Madison in what could be their final season. Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña also return as Kelly Baldwin and Aleida Rosales.

As expected, Apple TV+ has a lot of interesting content in store for subscribers in 2024, and these January releases offer great variety, which means that there is something for everyone to enjoy.