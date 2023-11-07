The Buccaneers on Apple TV+: Release date, plot, and more

The Buccaneers are here to fill the void left by the American historical fiction-romance, Bridgerton, from the house of Netflix. The first season of the series comes from Apple TV+, with eight episodes set to release on November 8, 2023.

The upcoming British period drama explores the 1870s London society through the eyes of five ambitious high-society American girls as they navigate their way through courtship and love. Initially adapted for the screen as a miniseries by BBC in 1995, the reboot promises a fresh take on the original source material - the novel by Edith Wharton with the same name.

The Buccaneers has been created by British comedian, actor, and writer Katherine Jakeways and directed by Susanna White from the fame of Bleak House.

The Buccaneers release and production details explored

Apple TV+ brings the story of five American high-society girls from the 1938 book by award-winning author Edith Wharton. The Buccaneers is based on the unfinished novel of the same name and has been created for television by British comedian Katherine Jakeways, from the fame of BBC Radio 4 radio broadcast North by Northamptonshire.

Susanna White (Generation Kill, Andor) takes the director's chair while Beth Willis, George Faber, Katherine Jakeways, and White herself take care of the production.

When will The Buccaneers be released?

The upcoming period drama will drop the first three episodes on Apple TV+ on November 8, 2023, for viewers in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The episodes will also be released on myCanal and Canal+ according to the deal between the two companies.

The first three episodes will be approximately an hour long and released at 12 am ET. The next five episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

The Buccaneers plot and cast details

The Apple TV+ show will center around the lives of five newly affluent women belonging to New York's elite. The girls set off to London, England, to secure aristocratic matches that not only ensure good wealth and status of the family but also a warm partnership for life. As the synopsis of the show by Apple TV+ reads,

"The Buccaneers are the daughters of America’s new rich — beautiful and untameable, despite the best efforts of England’s finest governesses, they are on their way to London to snare themselves an aristocrat, low in funds but high in class, to make a perfect match."

The group of young and ambitious girls are led by Nan St. George, played by Kristine Froseth from Hulu's Looking for Alaska. The rest of the cast includes 13 Reasons Why's Alisha Boe, playing Conchita Closson, Jessie's Josie Totah, playing Mabel Elmsworth, Dive Club's Aubri Ibrag, playing Lizzy Elmsworth, and The Outpost's Imogen Waterhouse, playing Jinny St. George.

The girls land right in London's Victorian traditions to find their perfect match and soon realize the differences in their way of life and the English culture overall. As Alisha Boe's character says in the trailer released on October 4, 2023,

"Girls, here is to marriages, men, parties. Not particularly in that order. Oh! But darlings, we always come first."

The upcoming show brings the aristocratic clash between American and British cultures that defined the Gilded Age while the protagonist navigates the plot with her ahead-of-times feminist approach.

The Buccaneers, releasing on November 8, 2023, celebrates female friendships and feminism with a taste of old-school British royalty.