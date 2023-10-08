The Buccaneers: Everything to know about the live-action adaptation of Edith Wharton's unfinished novel

Viewers can prepare to embark on a captivating journey into the past with The Buccaneers, an all-new TV series coming soon to Apple TV+. Adapted from Edith Wharton's final and unfinished novel of the same name, the story develops in the 1870s, introducing us to a group of audacious American girls seeking both adventure and love in London's high-society circles.

Offering a look into a period of elite socializing, ball-dancing, and husband-hunting, while cultural clashes and budding romances keep building up, The Buccaneers sets the stage for a riveting Victorian-era drama.

The series has eight episodes and is scheduled to premiere on November 8, 2023. The show promises to be a time machine, that will haul viewers back to the 1870s in London when things were quite different from what they are today. During this erstwhile period, American heiresses and young women with a lot of money, mixed with the old traditions of British society, creating quite an intriguing clash of cultures!

What happens in the plot of The Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers will debut its first three episodes on November 8 (Image via Apple TV)

Imagine a world where rich American girls come to London to find husbands and titles, but they want much more than just that. They challenge British society's strict rules and traditions, and their journey is just beginning when they are betrothed. This clash of cultures promises to be an interesting and fresh twist on historical drama, and it is all set to unfold in The Buccaneers on Apple TV+.

Here's what the synopsis of the show reveals:

"A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning."

The Buccaneers whisks viewers away to a time when girls with money and men with power were the driving forces behind society. In the 1870s, a group of spirited young American girls descended upon the nauseatingly proper London season, where corsets were tight, and traditions even tighter!

Yet, the bold Buccaneers aimed to secure more than just husbands and titles. They sought to somewhat negate centuries of British conventionality.

The series has teased an opening replete with a whirlwind of excitement, as the first three episodes hit the Apple TV screens on November 8, followed by weekly releases every Wednesday until December 13.

Further, the trailer teases a cultural clash of epic proportions, accompanied by the mesmerizing tunes of Olivia Rodrigo's all-American b***h. The creators behind this exciting series are Katherine Jakeways, Susanna White, and Beth Willis, whom you might know from yet another popular show, Andor.

The Buccaneers on Apple TV: Cast, soundtrack, and more

These American socialites make a splash in the 1870s (Image via Apple TV)

The Buccaneers boasts of a star-studded cast, including Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Christina Hendricks, and Mia Threapleton. Supporting the leads are some talented actors like Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, and Barney Fishwick.

Additionally, another striking feature of the series is that it is spearheaded by an all-female creative team - with Katherine Jakeways as the creator and Susanna White and Beth Willis as executive producers.

The show is not merely a visual treat, but also a masterpiece of a musical journey. It combines the elegance of 1870 English aristocracy with a modern soundtrack curated by Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint. Audiences can expect to groove to tunes from today's top artists, such as Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Bikini Kill, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, and Brandi Carlile, among others.

Final thoughts

The Buccaneers is bound to be an unmissable series that transports viewers to a bygone era that is brimming with adventure, romance, and rebellion against tradition. With its ensemble cast, catchy soundtrack, and an all-female creative team, this Apple TV+ adaptation of Edith Wharton's unfinished novel appears ready to captivate its viewers when it premieres this November 8.

Viewers can mark their calendars and get ready to set sail with The Buccaneers as they take the audience on a thrilling journey to the era that used to be!