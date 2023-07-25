Who is Lucy Dacus? Boygenius singer trends after calling out Barack Obama

Singer Lucy Dacus took to social media a few days back to express her discontent upon being featured on former President Barack Obama's Summer Playlist of 2023. This year, Obama's playlist included Dacus' song Not Strong Enough from her Indie rock supergroup Boygenius.

However, Lucy Dacus did not seem to enjoy the achievement and instead took to Twitter to reshare the playlist with a caption calling out the former President and deeming him a "war criminal." Dacus followed it up with a sad emoji, seemingly indicating that she was unhappy about being on the playlist.

Her tweet, posted on July 21, led her to trend on social media, sparking much discussion about the same. It also led to a renewed interest in her music.

As of writing this, Not Strong Enough has gained more than 2.5 millon views on YouTube and over 3 millon streams on Spotify. Dacus is a rising star in the Indie scene, and there is much anticipation among fans about the kind of songs she will release in the future.

Lucy Dacus is an American singer-songwriter and a member of the supergroup Boygenius

Lucy Dacus is an indie singer-songwriter hailing from Mechanicsville, near Richmond, Virginia. Born into a musical family, her passion for music was nurtured by her mother, who was a music teacher.

In her early years, Dacus attended concerts and immersed herself in the vibrant Richmond music scene. While studying film at Virginia Commonwealth University, Lucy realized her true calling was in making music, prompting her to drop out and focus on songwriting.

In 2016, Lucy burst into the indie scene with her debut album, No Burden. The lead single, I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore, gained significant attention from indie outlets, propelling her to wider recognition. Matador Records took notice and reissued the album in 2016, leading to opportunities to tour with acclaimed acts. Her second album, Historian, released in 2018, further solidified her status as a rising indie star and earned her critical acclaim.

That same year, Lucy's talent caught the attention of Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers, leading to the formation of the indie supergroup, Boygenius. The trio's self-titled EP showcased their combined musical prowess and garnering praise from fans and critics alike.

In 2021, Dacus released her deeply personal and autobiographical third solo album, Home Video. The album showcased her more tender side and revealed her candid storytelling ability.

Overall, she continues to captivate audiences with her heartfelt and candid songwriting, Her passion for music, combined with her genuine and introspective approach, has earned her a devoted following and widespread recognition in the music world.

Lucy Dacus's retweet sparked a discussion among netizens on Twitter

Lucy Dacus's recent tweet garnered mixed reactions from netizens, with many expressing disapproval. Some were also seen comparing her with another member of her group, Phoebe, who chose to appreciate the song's inclusion in Obama's summer playlist.

Erich Cervantez  @erichcervantez @lucydacus Sounds like you'd rather be on Trump's Summer Playlist

wxldfleurs @wxldfleurs @lucydacus You’re right. It was a crime to put you on that playlist, for you to complain and insult the President, with a lack of gratitude, showing off your white privilege.

Salad Shooter @saladshooter9 Lucy Dacus, a white woman "musician" who called President Obama a "war criminal", is from Mechanicsville, Virginia, a hard right suburb of Richmond. The county has voted Republican in every election since 1952 and was one of only 4 VA counties to vote against Mark Warner in 2008. pic.twitter.com/ePTDYuL3g5

elmo (munch)‼️ @bruisesoffpeach how are lucy dacus and phoebe bridgers in the same band if they obviously have different political stances (e.g lucy calling obama a war criminal meanwhile phoebe was celebrating being noticed by him)

Jen @CharliNye @lucydacus I like your band but you sound like a kid here who has zero knowledge about politics. You want to call him a criminal? Call every President the same. They’ve all made horrible decisions. Leaders overseas have done worse. Also, your buddy Matt is a full on racist.

Obama's summer playlist was released on July 21, 2023, and it includes songs from various genres, from old classics to Drake's recent rap song with J Hus, titled Who Told You.