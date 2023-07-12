Boygenius Fall tour 2023: New dates, tickets, presale, venues & more

Boygenius the acclaimed rock power trio composed of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, recently announced its eagerly anticipated fall 2023 tour. The tour will span coast-to-coast and is aimed at promoting their highly anticipated full-length debut album, aptly titled The Record.

The five-date swing will see Boygenius gracing iconic venues across the country, including a landmark performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as the talented trio showcases their collective prowess on stage.

Joining them on this remarkable journey will be an impressive lineup of supporting acts. Palehound, Samia, and MUNA are set to captivate audiences at various tour stops, while 100 gecs, with special guest Sloppy Jane, will make appearances in Boston, New Haven, CT, and Philadelphia.

Boygenius Fall tour will begin in Boston and end in Los Angeles

Boygenius will kick off the tour with their concert in Boston, which is scheduled to take place on September 25, 2023. After performing in Brisbane, the group will finally wrap up their tour with their Los Angeles concert on October 31, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues for the Fall tour:

September 25, 2023 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

September 28, 2023 – New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

September 30, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

October 2, 2023 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 31, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

General sale for the tour will go on sale on Friday, July 14, at 10 am local time. Additionally, an artist presale will kick off on Wednesday, July 12, at 10 am local time via their official website. Fans can also follow their social media handles to stay updated with the tour news.

Boygenius is a Grammy-nominated American indie-rock supergroup formed in 2018

Boygenius is an American indie rock supergroup formed in 2018 by Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. The group's name is a reference to the boy genius trope.

Baker, Bridgers, and Dacus all met through their respective solo careers. They became friends and began collaborating on music together. In 2018, they announced the formation of Boygenius and released their self-titled debut EP. The EP was met with critical acclaim, and the group went on to tour in support of it.

In 2023, they released their debut studio album. The Record. The album was also met with critical acclaim, and nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. The album peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 chart and number one in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The group is known for its honest and confessional lyrics, as well as its powerful live performances. They have been praised for their ability to connect with their audience on a personal level.

The group has been praised for its feminist perspective and its willingness to address difficult topics in its music. In addition, they have received praise for their support of fellow female musicians.

Overall, Boygenius is one of the best new bands in indie rock. They are a force to be reckoned with and are poised to make great music in the years to come.

