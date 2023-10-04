Taylor Swift isn't "going to hide" her 'rumored relationship' with Travis Kelce: Us Weekly Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's recent linkup has become a highlight in the league as Week 4 wrapped up.

Starting from her appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Chicago Bears, Swift has been seen hanging out with her friends, Kelce and even Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.

A week later, Swift was at the MetLife Stadium, supporting Travis Kelce as the Chiefs faced the New York Jets.

Having said that, neither Taylor Swift nor Kelce has confirmed their relationship publically. While the tight end has spoken about the pop star and her presence at the games, there is no update on their official relationship status.

In a recent report, Us Weekly spoke about Taylor's recent moves and how she isn't willing to hide anymore.

“Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore,” a source told Us. “She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.”

Furthermore, the Love Story singer is determined to have friends and do whatever she hasn't been able to:

“Taylor’s doing all the things she hasn’t had time for lately,” another source said while speaking to Us, “like going out with her friends and staying out late."

Adding on to what Kelce said on his podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, they confirmed that Swift did indeed have fun at the game.

Travis Kelce on paparazzi hounding him after viral Taylor Swift linkup

Last week, Kelce highlighted the changes in his life post meeting Swift. Though the two-time Super Bowl champion is aware of the attention he directed toward his personal life, Kelce would also like to keep his private matters under wraps.

"I'm noticing a few things. The paparazzi outside my house."

Speaking about Taylor, Travis Kelce highlighted her appearance and how her move to show up could be considered as 'ballsy'.

"That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. It was just impressive."

There is no further news on Swift attending more Chiefs games. However, as the 2023 NFL season picks up, we can expect to see Swift at a few more Chiefs games ahead of the playoffs.