Where does Andor take place in Star Wars? Timeline explored

Andor, Lucasfilm's third live-action Disney+ series of 2022, comes at the heels of Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett to expand upon the Star Wars universe. Starring Diego Luna once again in the lead role as Cassian Andor, the fantasy sci-fi series is gearing up for a November release.

The series comes as both a spin-off and a prequel to 2016's Rogue One. It explores the story of the titular character before his untimely death when he sacrificed himself in Rogue One for the Death Star plan.

Andor is a prequel

Since Rogue One ended with the death of Cassian, the upcoming Disney live-action series is most certainly not a sequel to that Star Wars film.

It is a prequel to Rogue One and is set to take place five years before Andor met Jyn Erso and carried out their grand scheme of stealing the Death Star plans. This means that the series also takes place five years before A New Hope in the Star Wars franchise.

Moreover, the promo, which is narrated by Diego Luna, who portrays the titular character, shows a snippet centered around the events of 1977's A New Hope.

Here, Diego Luna explains how the series takes place before A New Hope, which means before the creation of the Death Star and before the team of Rebels unite for the first time on a common mission.

Timeline that the series covers

Showrunner Tony Gilroy has said that the series will be divided into two seasons that will take place five years before Rogue One.

Consisting of 12 episodes, season one will cover a whole year. But season 2 will span over four years leading up to Rogue One. There will be four blocks of three episodes each where each block will move a year closer to Rogue One.

Is there any overlapping of timelines?

There is a chance that Andor may overlap with the timeline of the first season of Rebels, which also took place approximately five years before the events of A New Hope. This may mean that there is a possibility of the crew of the Ghost to show up.

What is the importance of this timeline?

Star Wars timeline has always been confusing to keep up with, even for die-hard fans of the franchise. Fraught with prequels and sequels, Star Wars, through its various spin-offs, tries and establishes context to the stories it has built up over the years.

Since we all know the fate of Andor, what the Disney plus series aims to do is tell the history of the rebellion and the spark that set into motion the story of Star Wars as we know it today.

The live-action prequel series is all set to drop on the Disney plus streaming platform this September 21, 2022, with a three-episode premiere. Tune in to catch Diego Luna in the lead role of Cassian.

