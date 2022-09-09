Andor first 9 minutes review: Tension erupts between Luthen and Andor

Disney+ has released a 9-minute preview of the highly anticipated Star Wars series, titled Andor. It features an interview with creator Tony Gilroy and lead actor Diego Luna, along with a scene featuring Andor and Luthen Rael.

The gripping preview offers a peek into Gilroy's gorgeously crafted world that Star Wars fans are certain to fall in love with. Although not many plot details are revealed in the preview, viewers can look forward to an exciting show replete with action and drama. Take a look at the review of Andor's 9-minute preview on Disney+.

Andor's first 9 minutes recap and review: Andor and Luthen's tense confrontation

Titled Andor: A Disney+ Day Special Look, the preview opens with creator Tony Gilroy briefly talking about the storyline of the series, which takes place five years before the events of Rogue One. Lead actor Diego Luna says in the clip that,

''Andor is about how a revolutionary is born. And the beauty of this show show is that it commits to a perspective and a point of view. You can tell that there is that integrity behind this character.''

Gilroy briefly touches upon the numerous contrasting aspects of Andor, explaining what drove him to explore the character. He further says,

''In this show, we deal with everything through the characters, on the ground, real behavior, real needs, real anxieties, real decisions, real moments of challenge for people. We wanna be as absolutely real as we can in this massive, dynamic, adventure story.''

Gilroy describes the music of the series as ''incredible'' and that it helped ''set the tone of the show.'' The preview also offers a glimpse of the numerous visually stunning sequences from the film. The second half of the preview focuses on a scene involving Andor and Luthen Rael. Andor seems to have stolen a valuable item from the Empire. Luthen then asks him where he got it from, but Andor seems reluctant to answer.

When Luthen tells him that he'll give him another thousand credits if he tells him where he got the item from, Andor says that the best way to steal from the empire is,

''You just walk in like you belong.''

He further states that all you need is,

''A uniform, some dirty hands, and Imperial tool kit. They're so fat and satisfied, they can't imagine it.''

Things take a shocking turn when Luthen tells him about Andor's father, following which Andor threatens him with a gun. In an intense confrontation, Luthen urges him to fight against the Empire. Soon, the preview turns its focus into a gripping shooting scene involving Luthen, Andor, and many other soldiers.

Overall, the preview maintains raw tension throughout the scene between Andor and Luthen, offering many insights into their complicated equation. Although not too many plot details are revealed, there's enough to get fans excited about the show. The preview also reveals the makers' thought process behind focusing on the character, their perspectives on the show, the direction it takes, among many other things.

You can watch Andor on Disney+ on September 21, 2022.

