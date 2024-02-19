7 Best beauty looks at BAFTAs 2024

The 77th annual BAFTAs 2024, a celebration of excellence in cinema and television, transcends its status as a major event. Taking place on February 19, the BAFTAs 2024 is the most prestigious night in British film and television, attracting luminaries from the entertainment industry ready to revel in the world of glitz and glam.

Held at London's Royal Festival Hall, the BAFTAs 2024 on Sunday marked a distinguished occasion, characterized by its array of "stylish affairs." Showcasing the beauty looks at BAFTAs 2024, it brings a whole host of A-listers out onto the red carpet, providing most beauty fanatics with some deep beauty inspiration for the year ahead.

The BAFTAs 2024 garnered attention not only for its awards but also for the captivating beauty looks showcased on the red carpet. Celebrities like Dua Lipa, Brigderton’s Charithra Chandran, and supermodel Naomi Campbell turned heads with their striking beauty choices, which can be any beauty enthusiast's next go-to at home.

Top 7 red carpet beauty looks from BAFTAs 2024

The beauty trends at the event highlighted glowy skin, nude lips, and soft, washed-out eye colors mixed, lacing with a nod to the moody, age-old Hollywood glamour with soft locks and glossy lips. Further, with a demonstration of "breaking the beauty mold," some of the celebs were seen donning the cool-girl haircut paired with a flashy pink smokey eye, confirming that enduring risks with beauty can be rewarding sometimes!

1) Charithra Chandran

In a recent event at BAFTAs 2024, Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran debuted in a new avatar, bidding farewell to her signature long locks. This was in favor of a trendy choppy fringe along with a chic chin-skimming bob haircut. As a graceful topping, Chandran's makeup artist, Kenneth Soh, highlighted her gorgeous looks using brick-red lip stain for her pouts.

Soh achieved Chandran's entire makeup using Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick in Dramatized Nude (£32 at Lancôme) and Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Care and Glow (£38 at LookFantastic).

2) Margot Robbie

For quite some months, Margot Robbie has been the talk of the town, particularly due to her Barbie movie. Embracing her inner Barbie aesthetic, Robbie maintained a soft yet glamorous look on the BAFTAs 2024 red carpet, looking like a diva.

Though the exact beauty products used to accentuate Margot's features have not been disclosed, it is confirmed that Margot Robbie's stunning appearance donning a shimmering powdery-pink and black sequined gown is credited to her Chanel beauty makeup artist, Pati Dubroff.

3) Ayo Edebiri

The bear's vampy beauty, Ayo Edebiri, looked stunning in a peach-hue halter gown with a mink off-white stole. Edebiri rocked rosy brown shades on both her eyes and lips for BAFTAs 2024, thanks to her stylist, Danielle Goldberg. Danielle catered to a gorgeous, sultry look, perfecting Ayo’s complexion.

To give a natural oomph to the red carpet, Goldberg incorporated dusky chocolate and browns, sheer plums, and blush. This entire beauty look of Ayo was achieved using the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Luxury Palette (£45 at Sephora) and the Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. lipstick in Rose to Fame (£27 at Cult Beauty), skillfully blending soft pink tones with moody browns.

4) Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa maintained her striking cherry-cola-toned locks for the award night, radiating beauty and confidence. The singer opted for minimal makeup, which complemented her complexion without overshadowing her Valentino halterneck ensemble or her dramatic cape.

Taking minimalist makeup in tow, Dua opted for a delicate contour and matte nude lipstick, though the makeup brand remains disclosed.

5) Emily Blunt

Emily enlisted the expertise of makeup artist Jenn Streicher to craft a "contemporary Bardot-inspired look," producing a remarkable outcome. Inspired by the iconic 60s style, Blunt's look oozes an age-old grace with a modern twist.

Highlighted by glowing skin and a lovely peach-toned lip, the beauty products used to achieve this gorgeous look include Chantecaille Future Skin Gel Foundation (£80 at Chantecaille) and Chantecaille Sea Turtle Collection Lip Chic in Coral Vine (£45 at Chantecaille).

6) Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi, renowned for her timeless cat-eye look, gave another gorgeous beauty look at the BAFTAs 2024. Uplifting her appearance with a soft blush and a neutral lip color (brand not disclosed), this dusky beauty stole the red carpet show yet again with winged eyeliner and a touch of gold on the inner corners.

Adorning a stylish bob and embezzled with a sheer black hood, Naomi accentuated her look in a black flowing satin gown with knee-high boots.

7) Sheila Atim

Actress Sheila Atim from All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt stunned on the red carpet with a deep silver eyeshadow and a flashy ombré-effect red lip. The ombré lip trend, recently adopted by many TikTok users, has now transitioned to the charming domain of the red carpet, thanks to Sheila Atim and her stylist, James Molloy.

Describing Atim's red carpet look as "impeccable skin with a rusty orange lip," she complemented her ensemble with a silver-embellished backless flowy gown.

With BAFTAs 2024 making the rounds on a myriad of beauty forums, several standout beauty looks have emerged that can be an easy go-to for many makeup enthusiasts in the beauty domain.

These are some of the best beauty looks at BAFTAs 2024, which we thought delighted many. Which of the BAFTAs 2024 beauty trends would you like to follow? Add your thoughts in the comments.