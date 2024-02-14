7 Best beauty trends spotted at New York Fashion Week F/W 2024

The New York Fashion Week F/W 2024, which officially kicked off on February 9, witnessed the innovative creation of top makeup and hairstylists, inspiring looks that most beauty enthusiasts desire to copy for months to come. With the BeautyTok aesthetics fleeting, the hair and makeup styles showcased at New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 become significant trends, all for good reason.

Manhattan being the mecca of New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 beauty trends, many runways were seen parading the 'no-makeup' looks and 'casual' hairdos.

While many designer labels and renowned fashion creators have proven that bold makeup and intricate updos are back, with a bang!

New York Fashion Week F/W 2024: Top 7 beauty trends unravelled

With every season, beauty enthusiasts don't just follow fashion week for the outfits—they eagerly anticipate the latest beauty trends—makeup, manicures, and hairstyles that will soon dominate social media. This year, with authentic beauty trends making the rounds, the New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 show was full of amazing beauty winks.

Right from big-sized coifs to smoked-eye makeovers, Team Sportskeeda has rounded up the seven best beauty trends from New York Fashion Week F/W 2024.

Smoked-out eye makeup

Decorative hair adornments

Pink blushed cheeks

The bigger, better hair

Modified spidery lashes

Dewy glass skin

Ultra-cool hair tattoos

1) Smoked-out eye makeup

Lead makeup artist Daniel Sallstrom of M.A.C. Cosmetics experimented with the smoked-out eye makeover after drawing inspiration from natural elements. Taking inspiration from the elements, Daniel made this eye makeup stand out during Helmut Lang's fall/winter collection fashion show. This super-smudged eye had very ’90s grunge vibes.

During PatBo's show, global beauty director Charlie Riddle juxtaposed the concept of satin skin' with this dramatic smoked-out eye makeup, created with liquid eyeliner and layers of black mascara.

Also, Jason Wu’s fall/winter ramp show witnessed this eye makeup with two varied kinds of glamorous looks: a mix of gold eyeshadow with oversized black feathered eyes.

2) Decorative hair adornments

Unlike the last season, which showcased laced hairdos, this season of New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 has kicked off with creative ways to decorate the hairstyles. Making a frequent appearance on the runways, Christian Siriano's show saw Redway witness the 'celestial box bun' hairdo, which topped the square updo with gold flecks.

This fun, futuristic hair design gives a metallic look, adorned with gold leaf pieces adorning the top of the bun.

3) Pink blushed cheeks

The New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 beauty trend yet again witnessed highlighted cheeks adorned with pretty pink-hued blushes. With the concept of 'too much blush' never getting stale, this season, Barbie's pink blush stole the show.

At the Alice + Olivia fashion ensemble, Too Face's global beauty executive director, Elyse Reneau, introduced this beauty trend using a candy-toned blusher on the models.

Creating a perfect amalgamation of pink blush, powdery blue eyeshadow, and long eyelashes, this makeover looked like a 1960s look. This makeup look was further witnessed during the Cucculelli Shaheen show, which featured pops of pink blusher.

4) The bigger, better hairdo

Having a major moment during the New York Fashion Week F/W 2024, the Marc Jacobs models hit the runway donning disco-era voluminous hairstyles.

She experimented with this avant-garde aesthetic, incorporating a big and bouncy "half-up, half-down" hairstyle with the help of hairstylist Duffy and celebrity hair artist Lacy Redway.

Then, at Christian Cowan, hair artist Justine Marjan experimented with a 'pricey' hairdo oozing luxury. These oversized yet polished, structured coifs were shaped with a classic 'roller set' before pinning in a bouffant-like look.

5) Modified spidery lashes

Celebrity makeup artist Diane Kendal incorporated modified spidery lashes using faux eyelashes during the Marc Jacobs runway show. She double-coated the lashes with black nail polish to give a 'cloggy and clumpy' spidery eye makeup.

Diane further highlighted these mod-spider-y eyelashes with shiny black eyeliner and black duo glue for added depth.

6) Dewy glass skin

With Pat McGrath inspiring the beauty industry with the porcelain doll-glass skin makeover for the Paris Couture Fashion Week', the New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 left no stone unturned in implementing this extra-dewy makeup aesthetic at the Christian Siriano show.

The Charlotte Tilbury pro-artistry team mixed layers of the brand’s makeup paraphernalia, highlighting the models’ foreheads and cheekbones for a stunning finish. This similar dewy glass skin look was carried forward at the Puma runway show, courtesy of makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench.

7) Ultra-cool hair tattoos

This one was Collina Strada's interpretation of hair decor involving ultra-cool hair tattoos. To create them, global artistic ambassador Evanie Frausto inserted small-sized hair ribbons, which he saturated with hair gel.

He then gave the Collina Strada star shape to each one on a single hair side of their head, with a fairy wing on the other side. Later, this entire hair tattoo was placed and layered using hair-holding spray.

With New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 making the rounds on the beauty platforms and creating ripples, these seven best beauty trends are on the verge of becoming major trends in the beauty domain.

These are the beauty trends we thought intrigued the crowd at New York Fashion Week F/W 2024. Which of the New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 beauty trends would you like to follow? Add your thoughts in the comments.