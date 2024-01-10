How to get “Indie Sleaze” eye makeup: The trending look from Saltburn explored

Y2K’s beloved Indie Sleaze eye makeup is making a comeback yet again owing to the Internet’s current favorite film, Saltburn. Apart from Jacob Elordi’s acting skills, amazing costumes and set designs, Saltburn proved to be the talk of the town among beauty enthusiasts as well.

Actress Alison Oliver who plays Venetia Catton- the sister of Jacob Elordi’s character in the movie, sported the Indie Sleaze, recreating the smudged eye makeup look from the 2000s.

Alison Oliver’s makeup in Saltburn features a jet-black liner on the lids, along the waterlines, volumized lashes, nude pink lipstick shades, and a messy pigment creating a smokey eye.

While the Indie Sleaze eye makeup looks like it is a job for professionals, it is rather easy to create and beauty enthusiasts can try it at home.

Indie Sleaze eye makeup is the perfect combination of smokey eyes and smudged liner

The Indie Sleaze makeup look in general is inspired by the makeup of early 2000s fashion bloggers like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. It features smudgy and messy eye makeup with the classic red lip. Alison Oliver’s look throughout Saltburn has brought back the sleazy eye makeup which is easy to recreate at home.

The key to achieving the Indie sleaze makeup look is to smudge the liner perfectly and not to make it look too light or extremely dark.

Who better to take tips for recreating sleazy eye makeup than the makeup artist responsible for getting it back to beauty trends? Celebrity makeup artist Kasey Spickard recently spilled the beans on how she created Alison Oliver’s sleazy eye makeup for Saltburn.

To recreate the Y2K makeup look, one must start by buffing a neutral shade of light brown eyeshadow through the eye crease to create the perfect base for other products.

The next step is to use black eyeliner on the waterline and lower lash line such as the Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner ($10.29)- a waterproof, smear-proof, and smudge-proof formula that offers 16 hours of wear or the Urban Decay Glide-On 24/7 Liner in the shade Perversion ($25)- deemed as the #1 eye pencil in the US.

After product application, gently buff the upper and lower lash line either with the fingers or with a pencil brush. Use a black eyeshadow in the same areas to enhance the look of dark pigment. This will intensify the dark color and also add depth to the eye makeup.

To keep the eye makeup minimally sleazy, one can stop after eyeliner and eyeshadow application. However, to ace the Saltburn-style Indie sleaze, one must opt for creating dramatic lashes using the Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in the shade Noir ($38)- it is a high-precision mascara that achieves intense color and volume for thicker-looking lashes.

Additionally, use a metallic eyeshadow on the lower third of the eyelid to accentuate the look. Use the fingers and buff it out using an eyeshadow brush in an upward direction, connecting it to the eyeshadow on the crease line.

Celebrities like Addison Rae and Kate Moss have sported their versions of the Indie Sleaze and made it to popular beauty portals for the same. Beauty enthusiasts can try out this Y2K eye makeup for a grunge yet chic look.