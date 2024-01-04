Color corrector guide: What is it and how to use the different colors for flawless makeup?

Although flawless coverage products are abundantly found in the beauty market, it is important to use color correctors for an even-toned, well-blended makeup look. It is a task to achieve an even skin tone, but knowledge about the right color corrector makes it easy to conceal dark spots or blemishes on the face.

Be it under-eye dark circles, laugh lines, or dark spots, color correctors neutralize uneven skin tones, in addition to products like foundations and concealers. Although concealers do a good job of making the skin look flawless, uneven skin tones can still be visible. Correctors prepare the ideal makeup base for other products to go on top seamlessly, making the skin look more beautiful.

There are multiple color correctors in the beauty arena, such as green, yellow, orange, lavender, and peach. It's important to know what they do and the skin tone they complement.

Complementary colors balance each other out: A comprehensive color corrector guide for beauty enthusiasts

The primary rule for understanding color correction is to have a color wheel handy. For beauty enthusiasts, it is common knowledge that colors that are opposite to one another on the wheel contrast and complement one another. These colors cancel each other out, and hence their application on the face can conceal uneven skin tone.

There are multiple types of color correctors designated to even out specific areas of the face. These are:

Green Correctors: Ideal for beauty enthusiasts undergoing skin irritation or breakouts, green correctors cancel out redness and pink hues on the face.

One can apply a small amount of the green corrector to areas where redness is extremely visible. Start with a small amount and add more product only if required.

Purple Correctors: Purple correctors make dull and sallow-looking skin come alive. Purple shades cancel out yellow hues in the skin and must be applied only where an even skin tone is required.

The right way to use purple correctors is to use the dot application method on areas like the forehead, under-eyes, or chin before applying concealer and foundation.

Blue Correctors: Blue correctors balance out orange hues on the skin, be it visible hyperpigmentation or patches of uneven skin. These correctors neutralize warmth from the face and can also cool down warm concealers or foundations.

Orange Correctors: This is one of the most commonly used color correctors for dark circles and crow’s feet. Ideal for warm skin tones from medium to dark, orange correctors also neutralize blue and purple hues from the skin and can be used for concealing bruises as well. Orange correctors work wonders for hyperpigmented and dull skin when paired with peach correctors.

Peach Correctors: This corrector shade works similarly to an orange corrector; however, peach correctors suit the fair to medium skin tone spectrum more as compared to orange correctors.

To avoid fair skin from looking patchy during the process of trying to achieve an even skin tone, one must opt for peach correctors for dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots.

Ideally, color correctors must be applied right after skin prep or priming the skin. Using these correctors as base makeup makes for the perfect base and accentuates the effect of other makeup products.

While liquid correctors are sought after, the product is also available in cream and stick formulations and must be blended using fingers instead of beauty blenders.