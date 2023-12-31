7 Best silicone-based primers to avail right now

Silicone-based primers help create the perfect base for a smooth makeup look and aid the longevity of products on the skin. Moreover, silicone-based primers fill in wrinkles and fine lines, blur pores, and are a godsent makeup product for people with oily skin.

These primers come under the mattifying primer category as they even out the skin texture and hold products like concealer and foundation in place. Additionally, silicone-based primers ensure the makeup lasts long and doesn’t crease or evaporate from the face.

While there are multiple silicone-based primers, one’s skin deserves the best. This list is an amalgamation of the 7 best silicone-based primers that interested people must immediately add to their cart.

Benefit's POREfessional Pore Primer, Smashbox Photo Finish Primer, and more: 7 best silicone-based primers for beauty enthusiasts

1) Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Pore Primer ($35):

The Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional range of products has received immense positive reviews, with the POREfessional Pore Primer being one of them. The primer minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines, revealing a smooth base for makeup application.

With a creamy, translucent formula and natural finish, the primer is ideal for all skin types and can be applied by itself or under makeup. The primer is infused with a Vitamin E derivative that protects the skin from free radicals.

2) The Ordinary High Adherence Silicone Primer ($8):

The Ordinary is known for its skin-enriching formulations, and the High Adherence silicone-based primer is the brand’s segway into makeup-related products. The high adherence primer uses advanced adaptive silicon to blur the appearance of imperfections and pores. The Ordinary silicone primer enhances the staying time of makeup and is suitable for all skin types.

3) NYX Cosmetics Pore Filler Primer ($10):

The Pore Filler Primer by NYX Cosmetics instantly blurs the appearance of fine lines and visibly large pores. It creates the ideal, smooth canvas for a makeup look and has a non-drying formula with a lightweight and silky texture. The NYX Cosmetics Pore Filler Primer is a fan favorite because it keeps makeup flawless for up to twelve hours.

4) Rare Beauty Pore Diffusing Primer ($28):

Rare Beauty’s Pore Diffusing Primer is a cushiony, textured, hydrating gel primer that blurs pores and fine lines and extends makeup wear. The primer fights shine all day and infuses hydrating ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid to condition the skin, Green Tea Extract to soothe and calm the skin, and Vitamin E to protect the skin from external stressors.

The Rare Beauty primer is a paraben and mineral-oil-free formulation.

5) Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Primer ($24-$75):

This skin-perfecting primer with a translucent formulation controls shine, offers an airbrushed finish and smoothens the skin while extending makeup wear. The Hourglass Vanish Primer is formulated using innovative microspherical powders that minimize the look of fine lines and pores and absorb excess sebum to reveal a skin-perfecting finish.

The silicone-based primer features a weightless formula that doesn’t leave the skin flat and enhances the makeup look.

6) Tatcha THE LIQUID SILK CANVAS Featherweight Protective Primer ($54):

Tatcha’s liquid silk canvas is a skin-protecting, multi-tasking, lightweight primer that blurs the pores and other skin imperfections, hydrates the skin, and allows makeup to glide evenly and last longer. One of Tatcha’s best-sellers, the protective primer offers a soft-focus finish.

7) Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer ($16-$42):

The Smashbox Photo Finish Primer is a vegan gel formula that helps makeup look fantastic and enhances its longevity on the skin. Ideal for all skin types, the cruelty-free face primer instantly smoothens and blurs skin imperfections while enriching the skin with nourishing Vitamins A and E.

It is an oil-free formula that fills fine lines, blurs the pores, and protects skin from pollution and other environmental stressors.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) What can be used instead of a silicone-based makeup primer?

Beauty enthusiasts who wish to skip primers can opt for tinted BB creams, milk of magnesia, aloe vera gel, or a hydrating moisturizer to replicate the impact of a silicone-infused primer.

2) Which skin type do silicone-infused primers suit the most?

Silicone-infused primers are the ideal formulations for oily skin, ensuring that excess sebum and oil are kept at bay. Additionally, the primers create a matte skin texture and improve the makeup applicability for oily skin.

3) Why is silicone in a primer formulation beneficial for the skin?

Silicones are skincare ingredients that influence the skin’s hydration and boost the skin’s ability to benefit from other ingredients. Moreover, silicones in primers blurs the look of imperfections and pores and mattifies the skin for makeup application.