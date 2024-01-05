10 Best BB creams for oily skin: Tarte BB Tinted treatment, Revlon Photoready, and more

Short for blemish balm or beauty balm, BB creams have created a stir in the beauty world since their inception. It is a multi-tasking skincare product that hydrates, mattifies, and illuminates the skin, offering foundation-like sheer coverage.

Unlike heavy cream formulations with comedogenic ingredients that hamper oily skin, BB creams are formulated with ingredients like zinc oxide, titanium oxide, hyaluronic acid, and a blend of vitamins and antioxidants. Hence, these creams offer the benefits of makeup and skincare in a single product.

Owing to their high demand amongst beauty enthusiasts, multiple beauty brands curate BB creams in amazing formulations. This listicle is an amalgamation of the 10 best BB creams that suit oily skin.

Tarte BB blur tinted moisturizer, CoverGirl Clean Matte, and more: 10 best BB creams for oily-skinned beauty enthusiasts

1) Tarte BB blur tinted moisturizer SPF 30 ($40):

Tarte claims this BB moisturizer is a revolutionary formula ideal for the no-makeup look. The BB blur tinted moisturizer offers medium-buildable coverage with a matte finish that blurs the pores and uneven texture of the skin. The cream is infused with a triple-B complex and SPF 30 that brightens and hydrates the skin while protecting it from UV rays.

2) Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint with Hyaluronic Acid + Squalane ($42):

Infused with Tiger Grass, Humectant Blend of glycerin and hyaluronic acid, and emollients like Vitamin E, Squalene, and Avocado oil, the Summer Friday BB cream is a hydrating BB formulation.

The BB formula is lightweight and diminishes the look of pores, uneven skin tone, and redness, making it the ideal natural-looking makeup product.

3) Dr. Jart+ Premium BB Tinted Moisturizer with Niacinamide and SPF 40 ($46):

The Dr. Jart+ Premium BB Tinted Moisturizer is infused with mineral and chemical sunscreens along with glycerin and niacinamide to improve the skin’s barrier and moisturization. The BB moisturizer delivers lightweight coverage with a natural finish and comes in four flexible shades that adapt to all skin tones.

4) Revlon PhotoReady BB Cream ($13.99):

Revlon PhotoReady BB Cream hydrates like a moisturizer, covers like a foundation, blurs like a concealer, and smooths like a primer with SPF 30 protection. The cream features a lightweight formulation and comes in three skin-tone-flattering shades.

5) CoverGirl Clean Matte BB Cream ($10.99):

CoverGirl’s Clean Matte BB formula keeps the skin from looking cakey, greasy, or shiny. It is specially formulated for oily skin and offers the right amount of coverage while allowing the skin to breathe through the day and remain shine-free all day long. The cream hides blemishes, doesn’t clog pores, and blends seamlessly for a natural look.

6) FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint ($35):

Fenty Beauty’s skin tint is a blurring tint that offers instantly blurred and smooth skin with the application of a few drops. The tinted moisturizer is available in 25 flexible shades and offers longevity with a soft blur finish and humidity, sweat, and transfer-resistant formula. The skin tint is infused with QuickBlur complex for a diffused and hydrating effect.

7) PUPA Milano Professionals BB Cream + Primer ($20.8):

Pupa Milano Professionals’ BB formula with primer consists of the latest-generation texturizers and emulsifiers, which deliver a velvety and comfortable layer on the face. It creates a barrier effect between the skin and makeup with sebum-regulating ingredients like Rosehip fruit extract and porous silica spheres. The BB+ primer formula is infused with SPF 20 to protect the skin from sun rays.

8) Troiareuke Aesthetic BB Cream A+ Formula ($38):

Troiareuke Aesthetic BB Cream A+ Formula (Image via troiareuke.com)

This lightweight BB formula is ideal for combination, acne-prone, sensitive, and oily skin types. It is infused with Tea Tree leaf oil, grapefruit peel oil, cinnamon bark extract, and centella asiatica extract, which offer a smooth finish with buildable coverage. One can wear this as a daily skincare and makeup product that keeps the skin hydrated, moisturized, and supple.

9) Physicians Formula Super BB All-in-1 Beauty Balm Cream ($25.45):

The All-in-1 beauty balm cream by Physicians Formula offers instant moisture, refines the skin’s surface, and offers protection from environmental stressors. It is an ultra-versatile BB formula that provides the benefits of foundation, SPF, and moisturizer in a single product. The balm cream offers UVA/UVB protection and perfects optical diffusers for nourishment.

10) Maybelline Dream BB Pure ($9.99):

Maybelline’s Dream BB Pure offers multiple skin-loving benefits in a single product. As claimed by the brand, Maybelline is America’s #1 BB brand, with Dream BB Pure as one of its best-selling products. The product offers sheer coverage, a natural matte finish, and the benefit of 2% salicylic acid.

The abovementioned BB formulas are lightweight and ideal for oily skin, as they don't make the skin greasy or cause acne. Additionally, they offer the dual benefits of makeup and skincare.