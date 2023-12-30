What is Acne face mapping? Causes of breakouts based on facial position and treatments explored 

Acne face mapping is a traditional technique designed to understand what acne, on different parts of the face, is indicating about the other organs as well as what the root cause of acne is.

Everyone doesn’t get acne in similar spots, while some might experience breakouts on the chin frequently, some might experience breakouts on the cheeks.

Acne face mapping is a reflection of one’s inner health. It also helps to understand what lifestyle or food-based choices are affecting acne based on where they appear on the face.

Based on a Chinese medicinal theory, dermatologists pose varied views regarding acne face mapping. While the practice can't be used for one or two randomly appearing breakouts, it does offer a perspective for acne that pops up in the facial area frequently.

Chin acne indicates hormonal imbalance: Causes and treatment of acne based on acne face mapping

Acne face mapping gives one a fair idea of the changes that they need to bring about in their lifestyle and consumption habits.

Cheek acne

Acne on the upper parts of the cheek is linked to the respiratory system as well as to environmental triggers. Cheek acne is usually caused due to constant contact of the cheeks with dirty pillowcases and mobile phones. It also arises due to the constant interaction of palms to the face.

Treatment

Frequently disinfecting mobile phones and changing pillow covers every week.

Avoid touching the face without washing the hands.

Use of over-the-counter medicines like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide.

Retinoids or antibiotics as prescribed by the dermatologist.

Chin Acne

Frequently occurring acne on the chin is caused due to the presence of excess androgens or male sex hormones like testosterone. It is characterized as hormonal acne and results from hormones stimulating oil production in the sebaceous glands.

Usually, such breakouts appear when one’s menstrual cycle is nearing or in teenagers undergoing puberty.

Treatment: Dermatologists usually use birth control pills and spironolactone with other topical treatments to get hormonal acne under control.

Avoiding dairy and sugar-containing products can also help reduce the appearance of hormonal acne.

Forehead

According to the Chinese system, acne on the forehead is connected to the digestive system. Constipation, poor diet, and irritable bowel-like issues of the stomach are some of the reasons breakouts occur on the forehead.

Additionally, dandruff and pore-clogging ingredients in haircare products cause acne in this area. People with bangs or those who frequently wear caps and hats can also suffer from prevalent acne on the forehead.

Treatment

Avoiding heavy oils or products that leave a residue on the scalp.

Replace pore-clogging haircare ingredients like Lanolin and colloidal sulfur.

Over-the-counter treatments like Differin gel can heal such acne faster.

Nose

The nose consists of more oil glands compared to other areas of the face which makes it prone to more sebum production. Additionally, frequent occurrence of acne around or on the nose is connected to the kidney and liver.

Treatment

Using topical retinoids prescribed by a dermatologist. They increase skin cell turnover and reduce skin inflammation.

Home remedies include cutting back on alcohol and spicy food.

Using witch hazel owing to its anti-inflammatory and sebum-reducing properties.

While the abovementioned are primary causes of acne based on acne face mapping, some of the factors that contribute to the same are frequently touching the face causing bacteria to enter the pores and using comedogenic makeup or skincare products.