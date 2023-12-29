What is milia or milk spots on the skin? How to get rid of them effectively

Milia is the appearance of small, white bumps on the face when skin flakes or keratin build-ups are trapped under the skin’s surface. Characterized as small, white bumps that appear in clusters near the chin, cheeks and nose, milia is also caused as a result of excessive petroleum jelly application.

Another observation regarding their appearance is that these pesky white bumps appear in conjunction with other skin conditions like dandruff, and can also be caused when makeup products clog the pores, leading to buildup.

Avoiding constant exposure to the sun, not using thick consistency skincare or makeup formulations and steering clear of abrasive practices like exfoliating more than once a week are some of the precautions one can take to prevent milia.

For those who experience these small, white bumps, there are many ways and products to help get rid of them.

Using AHA-infused products, steaming the pores open and more: Ways to get rid of milia

The occurrence of small, white bumps on the face isn’t necessary to treat and if left alone, they disappear within a few weeks or months. While milia do not cause any pain or discomfort, they might hinder one's visual appeal.

Hence, one can resort to multiple ways to get rid of the small, white bumps. It is important to choose methods that are safe and backed by adequate proof.

Using AHA-infused products in skincare

Using chemical peels, topical retinoids, and skincare products infused with AHAs like salicylic acid, lactic acid, or glycolic acid can de-congest the skin and reduce the occurrence of milia.

However, it is important to start with a lower concentration when using AHA-infused skincare products to test their reactivity with the skin. Additionally, when using AHAs, incorporate hydrating ingredients like ceramides in the skincare regime.

Gentle exfoliation

Exfoliation, in this case, doesn’t entail any form of physical exfoliation. Chemical exfoliation reduces breakouts, hyperpigmentation and milia which is caused due to buildup.

Gentle exfoliation removes the dead skin cells resulting in the removal of buildup and allows preventive skincare products to penetrate the skin.

Steam the pores open

Use a gentle cleanser and follow it up with facial steaming to open up the pores. One can place their face at a safe level above the vessel with hot water and let their face soak up the steam for five to ten minutes.

Steaming the face releases skin flakes and brings irritants to the surface, making them easy to remove. Don’t forget to pat the face dry and use a hydrating moisturizer to close the pores. Not doing so can result in breakouts.

Avoid picking or at-home removal methods

Skin abrasions like acne or these small, white bumps must be treated using skincare or medically formulated products. Touching, picking at them or using DIY removal methods can cause them to scab and bleed. Additionally, it can also cause skin irritation and worsen their condition.

If none of thees methods seems to work on milia, it is ideal to consult a dermatologist and seek professional treatment. Much like acne, there is no permanent treatment for these small, white bumps and they can appear as and when there is a skin cell or keratin buildup.