What are color correctors? 5 best color correctors for facial redness and dark circles 

Color correctors are a knight in shining armor for times when facial makeup doesn’t turn out the way it was expected, and dark circles, pigmentations, and dark spots manage to peek through makeup.

Color correction is the method of using skin complementing color correctors that are lightweight and have the texture of a cream concealer. Color correction is a go-to technique for makeup artists as it creates a flawless base.

The colors used are opposite to the skin spectrum and work by cancelling the skin’s colors. This results in an even skin tone, and the color correctors used are available in shades of:

Green: Targets red tones in the skin caused by acne, rosacea, or sensitivity.

Targets red tones in the skin caused by acne, rosacea, or sensitivity. Peach: Peach color correctors combat blue and purple undertones, such as pigmentation and dark circles

Peach color correctors combat blue and purple undertones, such as pigmentation and dark circles Blue or Lavender: Corrects yellow skin found under the eyes and the cheeks

Corrects yellow skin found under the eyes and the cheeks Yellow: Targets eye bags, dark spots, and pigmentation

This listicle is the ideal amalgamation of the five best color correctors to tone down redness and dark circles, among other correction-prone facial areas.

Bobbi Brown to Live Tinted: Five best Color Correctors to even-out redness and dark circles

1) Bobbi Brown Skin Corrector Stick:

This natural-looking color correction stick neutralizes undereye dark circles and facial discoloration with up to twelve hours of coverage. The Bobbi Brown Skin Corrector Stick offers medium coverage with a natural finish and retails for $33 on Sephora.

The corrector stick preps the skin for correcting dark spots on the face via its creamy formula in a stick packaging, providing easy and convenient use. It is paraben-free and sulfate-free, rendering smoother and plumper skin.

2) Live Tinted Huestick Corrector:

Priced at $24, the Live Tinted Huestick Corrector is a four-in-one lip, cheek, and eye multi-stick that balances out dark spots and dark circles. With a buildable and blendable coverage, this demi-matte color is weightless and available in orange pigment shades.

It allows easy application with twistable crayon packaging and is formulated with Squalene, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E to moisturize and brighten skin over time.

3) LA Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer:

Available in peach, orange, green, and yellow shades, the LA Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer is claimed to be the holy grail of concealers by the brand. Its creamy yet lightweight formulation offers natural-looking coverage with all-day wear and feels like it's barely even there.

LA Girl’s color correctors camouflage darkness under the eye area, reduce redness, and eliminate hyperpigmentation. The Pro Conceal HD Concealer comes with a brush tip applicator to make application easier. It retails for $4.99 on the Target website.

4) Tarte Shape Tape Corrector:

The Tarte Shape Tape Corrector is a moisturizing color correction product with an easy applicator to conceal the appearance of redness, discoloration, and dark spots. The corrector consists of hyaluronic acid and offers long-lasting coverage that doesn’t crease.

The Tarte corrector is also infused with mango and shea butter, providing a flawless finish with easy layering. The corrector retails for $30 on the Tarte Cosmetics portal.

5) Fenty Beauty Match Stix Correcting Skinstick:

Fenty Beauty’s innovative cream-to-powder formula is designed to neutralize facial redness, discoloration, and undereye dark circles. It is a longwear formula with a creamy, smooth, lightweight texture that doesn't crease or cake.

This buildable correcting skinstick is available in four color-correcting shades and is priced at $32.

A new form of concealing, color correctors are now reaching a global makeup-loving audience and makeup artists who have been using these for years.

The color correctors listed are ideal for eliminating facial redness and dark circles.