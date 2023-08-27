Live Tinted Hueskin Serum Concealer: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Live Tinted, a well-known beauty brand based in Los Angeles, California, was established in 2019. The company recently released its Hueskin Serum Concealer, which is lightweight and provides users with medium to full coverage. It helps diminish dark circles and spots under the eyes as well.

The Live Tinted Hueskin Serum Concealer was launched on August 22, 2023. It is a non-comedogenic, 100% vegan, and cruelty-free skin-friendly concealer. The product is available on the official website of Ulta Beauty. From September 3, 2023, it will be available at Ulta Beauty's stores as well, starting at $26.

Live Tinted Hueskin Serum Concealer comes in 20 long-lasting shades

Founded by Deepica Mutyala, a South Asian entrepreneur, Live Tinted aims to cater to individuals of all skin tones. The brand has been in the makeup industry for four years and Mutyala recently shed light on the new concealer in an interview with Byride.

She mentioned that wished for the concealer to "feel like skin" and did not want it to be "cakey." She also stated that the product hydrates the skin as she said:

"I have never loved feeling like I'm wearing a ton of makeup. Some concealers have great coverage but feel super cakey, and you get the creasing. I wanted the Hueskin Serum Concealer to feel like skin. When you apply it, it feels like you're just putting on a serum—that's how lightweight and hydrating it is."

The founder further stated that the product underwent several revisions before it was launched with the perfect formula. She mentioned that the company worked on the texture and coverage of the concealer to ensure that it was lightweight, crease-proof, and long-lasting.

"I've been dreaming about Live Tinted's first complexion launch for a long time. We took our time, reformulating and testing multiple versions of the formula before we arrived at this incredible formula that was innovative and accomplished everything we wanted—which was a lot," she said.

The Live Tinted Hueskin Serum Concealer comes in 20 long-lasting shades and lasts for up to 12 hours. To add to this, the concealer formula has active ingredients such as niacinamide, bakuchiol, hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and vitamin C, which work as skincare.

Unlike many other concealers, Hueskin serum concealer also serves as a replacement for foundation, a highlighter, or a contour. This is because it offers customers a wide range of shades to choose from.

More about Live Tinted and Deepica Mutyala

Mutyala, the owner of Live Tinted, stepped into the beauty industry after she shared a tutorial on how to use red lipstick to conceal dark circles in 2015. The video went viral online and currently has 10 million views.

This inspired her to launch the makeup brand in 2019. The brand offers a wide variety of cosmetics and skincare products, catering to individuals of all skin tones and types.

The company's recent serum-based concealer became a best-seller online as soon as it launched. The brand's commitment to inclusivity and innovation takes this product to the next level. Those interested in getting their hands on the concealer can buy it via Ulta Beauty's website. It will also launch in Ulta Beauty's stores on September 3, 2023.