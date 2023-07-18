Where to get Tarte Cosmetics Key Largo Glow Drops? Price, formula and more explored

Tarte Cosmetics recently launched their Key Largo Glow Drops, which provides the skin with a stunning glow that would be perfect for a summery makeup look. The glow-boosting product boasts a serum-infused formula that nourishes the skin from deep within, making it perfect for both face and body.

The beauty brand is best known for their natural, plant-derived ingredients, which ensure the products are gentle yet effective. Tarte Cosmetics's "High Performance Naturals" consist of fruit and plant extracts that are paired with base formulations that will best amplify their effectiveness while also being gentle on the skin.

Key Largo Glow Drops (Image via Tarte Cosmetics)

The best part about the Glow Drops is that one can use it with their skincare and makeup, making it a versatile product. If you want to create a "no-makeup" look, simply mix in a few drops of this into your moisturizer for a stunning glow. For a full glam look, mix it in with the foundation instead for a gorgeous radiance that will last all day.

Key Largo Glow Drops is exclusive to the beauty brand's website, retailing for $35 only. The product is currently available in one universal shade that will be flattering on most skin tones.

Tarte Cosmetics Key Largo Glow Drops provide the skin with a stunning sunkissed glow

Key Largo Glow Drops (Image via Tarte Cosmetics)

Tarte Cosmetics Key Largo Glow Drops is a skincare-makeup hybrid that boosts the radiance of your skin instantly. The product promises a sunkissed glow that will have you beach-ready within seconds. Along with that, the glow drops can be used both on the face and body, ensuring you sport a seamless head-to-toe glow this summer.

The beauty brand states that the glow drops can be used with moisturizer, primer, or foundation to ensure a uniform glow throughout the body. The serum-infused drops have a silky smooth formula that glides on the skin effortlessly, thus avoiding any tugging or pulling of the skin during application.

Key Largo Glow Drops comes in travel-friendly packaging, featuring a needle-nose applicator that ensures the application is mess-free. The transfer-proof formula will ensure that you don't have to worry about your clothes as you enjoy your day, leaving the skin feeling smooth and hydrated.

Key Largo Glow Drops (Image via Tarte Cosmetics)

Key Largo Glow Drops comes with many skin-loving ingredients that ensure your skin glows from within. The formula uses mineral pigments to provide the skin with a soft and smooth finish. Along with that, vegan squalane and rice bran extract help with the appearance of fine lines and skin texture.

Vitamin E, watermelon, apple, and lentil extracts also provide a boost of antioxidants that help fight oxidative damage for blemish-free skin. For anti-aging benefits, the formula uses sunflower and rosemary extract, which deeply hydrate the skin for a plump and youthful look.

For the face, Tarte Cosmetics recommends using 1-2 drops of Key Largo Glow Drops with moisturizer for a subtle sunkissed glow and 3-4 drops mixed in with your foundation for a radiant glow. For an all-over glow-from-within look, apply the glow drops directly onto your body or mix it in with your body lotion as it will give you the vacation-like glow that will be perfect for the days you plan to rock a swimwear.