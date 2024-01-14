7 Best Lancôme skincare products for supple skin: Face serum, eye cream, and more

The best Lancôme skincare products, with their opulent formulas that are made for all skin tones, can help you renew and nourish your skin. Packed with skin-loving ingredients, Lancôme skincare products help address various skin concerns like dryness, dark spots, fine lines, and anti-aging.

Founded in 1935, Lancôme skincare products have garnered a fanbase that spans generations. The French brand has made a stable mark in the beauty world ever since and has continued to flourish with its innovative and potent skincare and makeup formulations.

Although almost every skincare item from the brand deserves a time in the spotlight, we’ve carefully picked seven of the best Lancôme skincare products that specifically help achieve smooth, supple skin.

7 Best Lancôme skincare products for supple skin

1. Renergie HCF Triple Serum

This is a triple-dose serum that takes its wrinkle-reducing and skin-brightening effects from three key ingredients—hyaluronic acid, vitamin C with niacinamide, and ferulic acid. The first serum containing next-generation hyaluronic acid boosts product absorption, while the blend of vitamin C and niacinamide brightens the skin and visibly fades dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles.

The ferulic acid ensures the skin is getting powerful antioxidants for maximum protection, preserving the product’s potency over time. It is available on the official website for $145.

2. Rose Sorbet Cryo-Mask with Salicylic Acid

Three key ingredients—salicylic acid, meadowsweet extract, and rose water—lend refreshing and revitalizing benefits to this 5-minute cooling face mask. Formulated with a pink sorbet texture, it mattifies, cools, and moisturizes the skin so it looks more elastic, bouncier, and plumper.

It retails for $49 on the official website.

3. Absolue The Serum

Any skincare enthusiasts on the hunt for the best Lancôme skincare products for soft, plump skin can consider Absolue The Serum in their skincare regimen. Enriched with four key ingredients—Vitamin E, Pro-Xylene, gentle Exfoliating Acid Complex, and Grand Rose Extracts, it keeps the skin hydrated and firm for a plump, youthful-looking radiance.

It retails for $280 on the official website.

4. UV Expert Defense SPF 50+ Primer and Moisturizer

Give the skin armor against UV damage in a weightless formulation with this multitasking skincare product. A 3-in-1 primer, moisturizer, and sunscreen with SPF 50, it’s enriched with Vitamin E, Edelweiss, and Moringa seed extract to hydrate, prime, and protect the skin in a single step.

In addition, the aqua gel texture provides a cooling effect that is quickly absorbed and looks invisible on the skin. It is available on the official website for $48.

5. Renergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream

Renergie Lift Eye Cream is for skincare enthusiasts desiring the best Lancôme skincare products that re-energize the eye area for a more youthful appearance. Four key ingredients—Caffeine, Linseed Extract, Cocoa Seed Butter, and Hyaluronic Acid—created a creamy formula that delivers 24-hour hydration and nourishment to the skin around the eyes.

One can take advantage of the eye cream’s multi-action benefits to minimize puffiness and reduce dark circles around the eyes. It is available on the official website for $85.

6. Absolue L’Extrait Facial Cream Elixir

An elixir with firming and wrinkle-reducing effects, it helps the skin become more elastic, firmer, and more radiant. Infused with two million native cells extracted from Lancôme Rose, it rejuvenates the skin to reduce forehead wrinkles, under-eye wrinkles, and crow’s feet, helping reveal a more youthful, healthy complexion.

It is available on the official website for $375.

7. Renergie HPN 300-Peptide Cream

Anyone searching for the best Lancôme skincare products to visibly reduce sagging and wrinkles for plump skin can consider getting Renergie HPN 300-Peptide Cream. This anti-aging cream contains three key ingredients—Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides, and Niacinamide. Enriched with over 300 varieties of peptides, it stimulates a quicker and enhanced skin renewal process, creating the best ally for plump and youthful-looking skin.

It is available on the official website for $145.

These are the best Lancôme skincare products. While on the luxury end of the spectrum, skincare products from Lancôme are well-loved by skincare enthusiasts, particularly those looking for anti-aging solutions.

From serums to toners, eye creams, moisturizers, and creams, one can consider adding the best Lancôme skincare products to a skincare regimen for soft, supple, flawless, and youthful-looking skin.