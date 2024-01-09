7 Mugwort-infused Korean skincare products to protect the skin from damage

Heal wounded, inflamed, and red skin with mugwort-infused Korean skincare products. Also known as Artemisia or Ssuk, as Koreans call it, mugwort is a K-beauty favorite ingredient. Described as a healing herb, mugwort is favored in many skincare products for its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, including its ability to restore sensitive, dry, and damaged skin.

Due to their soothing functions, Mugwort-infused Korean skincare products are often used as a therapeutic agent for acne-prone skin and for treating itchiness from psoriasis and eczema.

Along with its skin-protective functions, Mugwort-infused Korean skincare products also pack potent doses of antioxidants and Vitamin E, which both support the skin barrier. The same compounds make Mugwort effective as a collagen stimulator, which helps cure and prevent fine lines and wrinkles.

I’m From Gel Cleanser, Missha Artemisia Treatment, and more: 7 Mugwort-infused Korean skincare products

1. I’m From Mugwort Gel Cleanser

Enriched with 60% concentrated mugwort extract, the mugwort gel cleanser by I’m From can wash away skin impurities, sunscreen, and makeup while soothing the most sensitive and irritated skin.

The green gel cleanser turns into a foam that effectively unclogs pores, controls sebum production, and leaves skin feeling fresh and dewy without being constrictive. Soko Glam is selling the item for $18.

2. Missha Time Revolution Artemisia Treatment Essence

Experience the skin-plumping and soothing benefits of two K-beauty favorites: mugwort and fermented skincare in a single bottle. A single-ingredient essence, the Time Revolution Treatment Essence by Missha features a double-fermented Artemisia Annua Extract, coming in a lightweight concentrate that primes the skin, calms redness, and heals stressed skin.

It is available at Soko Glam for $55.

3. Isntree Spot Saver Mugwort Ampoule

Korean skincare brand Isntree has a full collection of mugwort-infused Korean skincare products, and their ampoule is among the most potent options. Featuring 85% capillary wormwood, the ampoule is best for anyone desiring an effective product to treat dry, irritated, itchy, dull, and damaged skin.

Complementing mugwort are skincare ingredients that promote a healthier complexion such as panthenol, ceramide, and licorice root extract. It is available at Soko Glam for $38.

4. Axis-Y Complete No-Stress Physical Sunscreen

An Artemisa-based sunscreen from the South Korean brand Axis-Y, this product is formulated for all skin types and skin concerns. Along with broad-spectrum sun protection, it also provides soothing properties from Mugwort blended with 2% Niacinamide and Squalane.

This is one of the best Mugwort-infused Korean skincare products that has a new formulation that was developed in response to community feedback. It adds an essence-gel finish that is enhanced with hyaluronic acid for extra hydration. It retails for $23 on the official website.

5. Be Balance Ssuk Double Cream

Be Balance Ssuk Double Cream (Image via Be’Balance)

Be Balance’s Ssuk Double Cream promises double-action support for the skin from two key ingredients present: a Korean mugwort (Sacheol-ssuk) serum and a booster cream to help enhance its ability to absorb moisture, vitamins, and nutrients.

Complementing them are different herb extracts such as Thyme, Rosemary Oregano, and Lavender for better skin immunity and reduced signs of aging. It is available on the official website for $56.

6. Hanyul Pure Artemisia Calming Water Cream

Keep the moist and fresh from within with the Ssuk-Cica formula of the Pure Artemisia Calming Water Cream by Hanyul. It features two favorite skincare ingredients: Artemisia, which is hydrating and rejuvenating to the skin, and Centella Asiatica, which further provides skin relief.

Combined, these two ingredients, including panthenol, ensure long-lasting moisture, reduce reddened skin, and strengthen weakened skin barrier. This Mugwort-infused Korean skincare product is available at Olive Young for $39.

7. Isntree Mugwort Calming Clay Mask

Mugwort Calming Clay Mask by Isntree combines medicinal mugwort extract to soothe and protect the skin with mugwort leaf powder and red bean powder, offering exfoliating effects. Also enriched with Bentonite, Kaolin, Illite, Calcite, Canadian Colloidal Clay, and Montmorillonite, these six cleansing ingredients work together to help clear clogged pores.

Mugwort is a potent skincare ingredient that can support anyone dealing with acne, sensitivity, redness, and skin damage from various environmental factors. The best part is it’s easy to incorporate this K-beauty ingredient in a skincare regimen using the best Mugwort-infused Korean skincare products, from facial cleansers, masks, and toners to serums, sunscreen, and creams.