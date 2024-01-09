One can get nourished skin and flawless complexion at the same time with the best tone-up creams. For Korean skincare fans, tone-up products are a category on their own, offering the benefits of both skincare as well as makeup products.

While tone-up creams are primarily to even out the complexion using enhancing pigments and brightening ingredients, they are often formulated with hydrating and nourishing benefits. In other words, tone-up products can provide both instant and long-term brightening effects to the skin.

One can find tone-up products in many shapes and sizes: moisturizers, serums, and sunscreens. Formulas can differ with some tone-up creams advertising as makeup products that contain skincare ingredients while others position themselves as skincare products that provide instant beautifying and skin-perfecting effects.

From Numbuzin to Espoir: 7 best tone-up creams for a flawless complexion

Consider the best tone-up creams as multipurpose products that blur the line between skincare and makeup. It’s why tone-ups come in various formulations, from tone-up moisturizers to tone-up sunscreens.

1. Numbuzin No.1 Pure Glass Clean Tone Up

Transform dull, uneven skin to dewy and bright Korean glass skin with the laminating and non-greasy formula of Numbuzin’s No.1 Pure Glass Clean Tone Up. 11 kinds of Hyaluronic acid and Niacinamide blend for all-day hydration while flower-derived complex improves skin radiance.

Along with a natural glowy look, the tone-up cream also provides mineral and chemical SPF 50+ PA ++++ UV protection.

Price: $13 at YesStyle.

2. Isntree Yam Root Milk Tone-Up Sun Cream

Go foundation-free with the beige-tinted color of this sun cream from the Korean brand Isntree and still get instant radiant, flawless results. The combination of yam root extract and panthenol in the product keeps the skin moisturized while the Phyto-Mucin Complex boosts the skin’s moisture barrier, leaving the skin with a healthy glow and silky finish.

Price: $21 on Amazon.

3. Round Lab 365 Tone-up Sunscreen

Get an instant skin correction effect with this tone-up sunscreen’s peach pink formula. Complementing it is the combination of physical and chemical sunscreens to provide 365 days of SPF 50+ PAA +++ protection.

Lastly, it brings soothing care to the skin with four key ingredients: Allantoin, Calamine, Panthenol, and Peach Extract.

Price: $22 on Amazon.

4. Some By Mi V10 Vitamin Tone-up Cream

One might skip the moisturizer, but with the ten types of vitamins enriched in the tone-up cream, the skin remains hydrated and nourished.

Formulated to provide double whitening and anti-wrinkle function, it comes with nature-oriented natural pigment to provide a bright, pinky tone up.

Price: $31 on Amazon.

5. Frudia Brightening Tone-up Base

Brightly illuminate the skin with the best tone-up creams by Frudia like this one, which has brightening effects from infused pearl powder. Complemented with glutathione, the tone-up sun cream helps reduce melanin while the broad-spectrum sun protection keeps the skin protected.

Price: $11 at YesStyle.

6. Espoir Water Splash Cica Tone-up Cream

Espoir Water Splash Cica Tone-up Cream’s clear pink tint provides a natural skin glow without foundation while the soft, watery gel texture ensures moisturization and seamless application. Completing its brightening, hydrating, and barrier-supporting abilities are Centella Asiatica extract, Cypress water, Tea tree extract, and Green tea water.

Price: $20 on Amazon.

7. Numbuzin No.2 Goodbye Redness Derma Tone Up

Pack your worries with the best tone-up creams formulated to get rid of flushing and redness. Designed as a 4-in-1 solution, the product features a green-to-beige formulation that acts as a skincare product, color corrector, foundation, and sunscreen.

Price: $13 at YesStyle.

Add these best tone-up creams to the cart to get a radiant, flawless complexion. Designed to give the skin instant natural glow-up and long-term skin nourishment, tone-up products are the must-have skincare and makeup hybrids for a flawless complexion.