What are peptides in skincare? Exploring the secret ingredient for plump, healthy skin

Peptides in skincare have achieved buzzword status, especially for anyone who desires to improve collagen production and fight sagging skin. Every day feels like there’s another trendy, new skincare ingredient, but peptides have been around for some time and they are here to stay. In other words, peptides are not simply a passing trend in skincare.

Touted as a superstar skin ingredient, peptides are often infused in many different skincare products, like serums, ampoules, and moisturizers. Although not all peptides are alike and will have different effects when used in skincare, they address skin concerns from acne and dark spots to wrinkles and sun-damaged skin.

What are peptides in skincare?

Peptides serve as building blocks of proteins, which are responsible for the skin’s texture, elasticity, firmness, and tone. They are short chains of amino acids that form different kinds of proteins, such as elastin, collagen, and keratin, which affect the overall appearance of the skin.

Unlike many skincare formulas with large molecules, most peptides are tiny, which means they penetrate deeper into the skin. For this reason, peptides in skincare can offer more profound effects on the skin.

Benefits of peptides in skincare

Peptides, which naturally occur in the skin even though they can get depleted over time, can also be manufactured and applied to the skin through peptide skincare products.

Consider peptides as a multi-tasking skincare ingredient that offers a lot of advantages to the skin. When applied topically, peptides can help with:

Collagen and elastin production

Fine lines and wrinkles

Premature aging

Damaged skin barrier

With increased collagen and elastin production, regular use of peptides in skincare routines can lead to the visible reduction of wrinkles and fine lines, offering firmer and plumper skin.

The antimicrobial properties of some peptides also mean that they can help treat skin conditions like acne.

How to use peptides in skincare?

Peptides can be used both in the morning and night skincare routines. However, when adding peptides to the morning skincare routine, it’s recommended to always follow with an SPF.

When using peptides, pick formulations with long-lasting contact on the skin, such as moisturizers, serums, and creams. They give enough time for the peptides to sink into the skin and go to work.

Additionally, like any skincare product, consistency is key when using peptides in skincare routines. Using them regularly and for a long period will provide the best benefits for the skin.

What can be mixed with peptides in skincare?

Unlike other active ingredients, peptides don't neutralize other ingredients to strip the skin of moisture. Peptides work well in tandem with other skincare ingredients, like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and antioxidants.

Consider combining skincare ingredients with peptides, especially harsh skin products, to boost efficacy and benefits without the disadvantages, like the combination of retinol and peptides. Since retinol often causes dryness, following it with a peptide skincare product can help build the skin barrier back up.

What to look for in peptide-enriched skincare products?

Peptides can be found in various skincare formulations, from toners to serums and moisturizers. Many anti-aging skincare products also feature peptides in them.

Look for “peptide” in the product name or check out the ingredient list. Peptides in skincare can also be listed as dipeptide, tripeptide, tetrapeptide, hexapeptide, oligopeptide, carnosine, or palmitoyl.

Incorporating peptides into skincare routines helps with skin problems such as dullness, wrinkles, and loss of firmness. Also, as peptides naturally occur in the skin, they are a well-tolerated skincare ingredient.

However, most products with peptides also contain other potentially irritating or allergy-inducing ingredients. Hence, it’s always recommended to conduct patch tests when using any new product.