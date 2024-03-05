7 Best beauty influencers to follow in 2024

The market for beauty influencers posting "Get Ready With Me" and beauty product review videos on social media platforms is massive. While YouTubers like NikkieTutorials and Michelle Phan started the online beauty community, currently there is a large population of beauty influencers with skyhigh follower counts on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

What makes beauty influencers loved by beauty enthusiasts and their target audience is the reliability factor. Additionally, it is easier to trust an individual who posts product reviews as opposed to a brand marketing their own products.

The beauty influencer arena is wide and fits an umbrella of creators undertaking niches like acne positivity, makeup for psoriasis-prone skin, everyday to glam makeup looks and much more.

While Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner top the list of the best beauty icons with massive follower and view counts across social media, there are a lot of non-celebrity beauty influencers who have made an impact and are worthy of being on one's follow list for 2024.

7 Best beauty influencers to follow for makeup and beauty tips in 2024

The list of best beauty influencers is a very long one. However, Team SK has curated a list of skincare, makeup, and haircare best beauty influencers list for beauty enthusiasts to follow in 2024:

1) Alix Earle

With a follower count of 4 million on Instagram, Alix Earle has curated a huge fanbase owing to her candid “Get Ready With Me” videos which also helped her bag a collaboration with Rare Beauty.

Fans of the beauty enthusiast resonate with how raw and honest she is on social media as Alix has also shared her struggles with acne and her four-month Accutane journey. She shared unfiltered selfies of her breakouts and also shared the emotional toll that acne took on her.

2) Meredith Duxbury

Known for using about ten pumps of foundation to create her makeup looks, Meredith Duxbury is most popular influencers in the beauty arena with a follower count of 18 million on TikTok.

She has bagged a makeup collaboration with Morphe and has also been signed by CAA, a creative agency. Her unique makeup application technique and variety of makeup looks make her a fan favourite.

3) Huda Kattan

CEO of cosmetic company Huda Beauty, Huda Kattan started as a beauty influencer and continues to showcase the art of makeup to her 4 million followers on Instagram.

Kattan's fanbase is the result of her authenticity on social media platforms wherein she showcases the mistakes she makes while applying makeup, talks about her flaws, and also tries on her own range of makeup products to create unique beauty looks.

4) Monica Ravichandran

Monica Ravichandran is an L.A.-based beauty influencer whose "brown girl makeup" tutorials and product reviews have garnered positive traction on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

While she is still a budding beauty creator, her concept of which shades work for brown girls and product reviews are unique. Additionally, Monica constantly showcases how colour theory in makeup can change the product range and results for women of colour.

5) Yvonne Victoria

Yvonne Victoria is a London-based beauty influencer who creates soft-glam to full-glam looks and has curated a wide audience base of women of colour owing to her authentic content.

Apart from her makeup videos, she shares her haircare regime and hair straightening tips on her account.

6) Emilie Kiser

Not a lot of beauty influencers focus on the hairstyling category, which is why Emilie Kiser's range of hairstyling videos has helped her reach a wide audience base. Apart from vlogging about her life, the beauty creator showcases a lot of clean girl aesthetic hairstyles with a step-by-step process.

7) Mari Maria

With a whopping follower count of 21.9 million on Instagram, Mari Maria is a beauty influencer with her own makeup and haircare brand. Her wide follower base is the result of her authenticity and sub-par makeup skills.

Mari is known for her transformation videos wherein she showcases her bare, freckled face and completely transforms her look using makeup products.

These beauty influencers span a wide niche of creators wherein some are budding and some began the beauty influencer culture through YouTube years ago.

Following the best beauty influencers helps beauty enthusiasts keep a track of what's trending and which products to purchase next.