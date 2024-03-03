Kylie Jenner debuts ‘Cosmic’ fragrance: Where to get, release date, and more explored

Kylie Jenner recently teased the launch of a perfume in one of her Instagram posts, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder has confirmed the same. Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to announce that the launch of her debut fragrance 'COSMIC' is set to release on March 7, 2024.

What accompanies the announcement is a creative campaign showcasing Kylie clad in floral headgear and a peek into how the perfume bottle looks. The COSMIC perfume bottle has a unique shape and was curated to perfectly fit into the palm.

While the pricing details of the fragrance haven't been mentioned, the perfume will be available for sale on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

Kylie Jenner's 'Cosmic' is a sweet and warm floral scent

While Kylie Jenner did collaborate with her sister Kim Kardashian to create the KKW x Kylie scent in 2019, this is Kylie’s foray into the perfume arena through her brand Kylie Cosmetics. Launched in 2014, Kylie Cosmetics immediately became a hit among beauty enthusiasts owing to the brand’s lip kits and it has expanded its product range since its inception.

Beauty enthusiasts are excited about the beauty brand’s fragrance vertical and also expressed their positive anticipation for the same when Kylie teased the fragrance launch in a previous Instagram post.

In a press release, Kylie Jenner commented on the fragrance and stated:

“I wanted to create something that was truly unique to me in every aspect — from the scent to the bottle — and a fragrance that people have never smelled before but that feels immediately comforting and delicious."

COSMIC is a warm, sweet, floral elevated scent perfect for day and night as claimed by Kylie in her Instagram post announcing the fragrance. Giving beauty enthusiasts a peek into what the perfume will smell like, she revealed that COSMIC has opening notes of star jasmine which has a floral and sweet smell along with bright and citrusy blood orange.

The to-be-launched fragrance has heart notes of rich golden amber accord, soft, floral, and sweet red peony accord, along with creamy, addictive vanilla musk accord with wood and warm cedarwood as the base notes.

As per The Sun, Kylie filed a trademark to secure ‘COSMIC’ as a brand name in 2022, hinting that the fragrance has been in the works for a long time. While fans of the cosmetic brand and Kylie Jenner are elated at the announcement of the fragrance, some have also compared Kylie's campaign for the perfume launch to a copy of Kali Uchis' album cover for Red Moon.

Kylie Jenner's previous fragrance venture with KKW explored

Kylie collaborated with sister Kim Kardashian's brand KKW Fragrance in 2019 to launch a collection of three perfumes that came in unique lip-shaped packaging. The collection titled Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance comprised:

Red Lips: This was a combination of white floral notes paired with red lotus flower and blood orange for a floral, citrusy scent.

Pink Lips: Pink Lips comprised notes of floral coconut along with mandarin and Indian Bergamot.

Nude Lips: Nude Lips featured notes of vanilla amber musk with floral notes of peony, jasmine, and magnolia.

Each scent was priced at $40 and did fairly well among beauty enthusiasts. The fragrances have currently been discontinued after Kim Kardashian shut down the fragrance brand in 2022 to relaunch it under a new brand name in the future.

COSMIC by Kylie will be available for purchase starting March 7, 2024, and will be available on the Kylie Cosmetics website. The Kar-Jenner's foray into the fragrance arena was announced shortly after the launch of her clothing brand 'Khy'.