Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Butter product takes the heat as fans excuse of copying Rhode: “Hailey Bieber, is that you?” 

Apart from being famous for her family reality show, Kylie Jenner is popularly known as the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. The cosmetics brand made her the youngest self-made billionaire- a piece covered by Forbes in 2019.

The newest addition to Kylie Cosmetics' well-known lip product line is the brand's lip butter, which comes in vanilla caramel flavors. Kylie Jenner shared a carousel on Instagram announcing the new flavor of her brand's lip butter and fans couldn't help but notice that the packaging of the lip butter is similar to that of Hailey Bieber's brand Rhode.

Netizens took to the comment section of the Instagram post to state the similarity in packaging and texture with a humorous jibe:

Beauty enthusiasts give mixed reviews to Kylie's new lip butter (Image via Instagram/ @kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner's Instagram post also mentioned how the new lip butter offers moisture for up to 24 hours.

"Hailey print", "looks amazing": Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Butter garners mixed reactions

The Kylie Cosmetics lip butter in comparison with Hailey Bieber’s Rhode lip product is a barrier-protecting, ultra-hydrating formula. Claimed by the brand to deliver healthy-looking, pouty lips, the Kylie Cosmetics lip butter is a skincare-rich balm that quenches dry and chapped lips for up to 24 hours. The lip product maintains the lip barrier and improves the look of lip lines over prolonged use.

The lip butter is infused with jojoba oil and shea butter that conditions and soothes the lips. It also offers hydration owing to the presence of cloudberry seed oil along with a moisture barrier complex to protect against loss of moisture.

With a thick, glossy-like transparent texture, the packaging of Kylie Jenner's lip butter is a normal lip balm tube in a pale shade of pink. In a minimal white font, the lip balm reads "LipButter". Apart from the branding, netizens also noticed similarities with Rhode in the way the lip butter was projected in the marketing campaign.

People were quick to call out Kylie Jenner's cosmetic brand in the comment section of Jenner's latest Instagram post using phrases like "its giving Rhode" and "Rhode vibes":

However, fans of Kylie Jenner and the cosmetic brand expressed their excitement about the new vanilla caramel flavor of the lip butter with phrases like "I want it" and "I need":

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Butter has garnered good feedback from customers, with 100% stating that the product instantly hydrates and moisturizes the lips. Kylie Cosmetics Lip Butter is priced at $20 and retails on the brand's official website.