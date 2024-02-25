Fans excited as Kylie Jenner teases Kylie Fragrance: “I want to smell it right now”

Titled the "Youngest self-made billionaire" by Forbes in 2019, Kylie Jenner has made headlines with her beauty brand by teasing a fragrance in the making. Kylie has collaborated with her sister Kim Kardashian in the past to create perfumes packaged in lip-shaped bottles under Kim's brand, KKW Fragrances.

Founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos teasing the making of a fragrance. In one of the photos where she is seen holding a sample in her hand, with the background showcasing a layout plan of what the perfume bottle looks like. The picture also mentions March 7, which fans anticipate is the date of Kylie Jenner's perfume launch.

Fans of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Jenner took to the comment section of her Instagram post expressing their excitement:

Fans excited as Kylie teases perfume launch (Image via Instagram/ @kyliejenner)

"Been waiting 200 years for this": Fans elated as Kylie Jenner teases Kylie fragrance

Launched in 2015, Kylie Cosmetics became a household name for every beauty enthusiast who loved experimenting with lip products. With the addition of multiple makeup products and the launch of Kylie Skin for skincare, Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post hints at the expansion of her line to Kylie Fragrances.

Kylie has recently launched "Khy" a wardrobe brand that aims to redefine modern fashion by blending everyday style with luxury wear. With a collection of three wardrobe drops, the clothing brand is gaining a lot of traction from Kylie's fanbase.

Kylie's post teasing new fragrance (Image via Instagram/ @kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram carousel teasing the launch of a fragrance showcases designs of what the fans are calling a "potato-shaped bottle". Moreover, fans were quick to recognize the text in the picture is in German. However, the Kar-Jenner did not reveal enough for fans to guess the notes of the fragrance or any other specific details.

Kylie's fans and fragrance enthusiasts were quick to express their excitement for the to-be-launched fragrance with comments like "I'm hyped" and "Can't wait":

While there is no confirmation on whether Kylie will be launching the fragrance under an independent fragrance banner or her brand Kylie Cosmetics, her post about the scent has garnered a lot of attention.

With a recent lip butter launch via Kylie Cosmetics and an active clothing brand, the Kar-Jenner is making headlines with new launches and the fragrance is one of them.