NewJeans Hyein's Louis Vuitton look for Paris Fashion Week wins the internet: "THE MAIN EVENTTT"

NewJeans Hyein became the youngest Louis Vuitton ambassador in 2022 and has appeared in multiple brand campaigns and events since then. Recently, Hyein garnered a lot of positive traction for her Louis Vuitton-clad styling for Paris Fashion Week.

The NewJeans maknae made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton event during Paris Fashion Week sporting a dapper, vision in black styling along with minimal and subtle makeup. Wearing a black leather coat in polka-dot designs paired with black pants, NewJeans Hyein impressed fans with her look for the event.

Bunnies (NewJeans' fandom name) were elated to see one of their favorite NewJeans members display striking visuals and took to X to compliment Hyein:

Paris Fashion Week 2024, which spanned from February 26 to March 5, was attended by A-list K-pop celebrities including TWICE's Nayeon, Stray Kids' Felix, and BLACKPINK's Lisa in addition to NewJeans Hyein.

Fans gush over NewJeans Hyein's look for Paris Fashion Week

After being announced as Louis Vuitton's global brand ambassador, Hyein made her first appearance for the brand in March 2023 sporting a bottom-flared white top paired with a LV purse. Since then all her looks for Louis Vuitton have garnered positive traction and fans of the South Korean girl band await her stylish looks for the luxury brand's events.

NewJeans Hyein's look for the Louis Vuitton event at Paris Fashion Week featured her in a black-on-black combination wherein the leather coat comprised white polka dots. Opting for minimal accessories and makeup, Hyein sported a subtle, dewy base makeup and a tint of blush on the cheekbones.

Her eye makeup was simple with volumized lashes paired with a glossy pink shade for the lips. She let her hair down and kept one of the sides ahead while posing for photographs. She complemented her look with a matte black manicure.

Fans of NewJeans Hyein started a trend of sharing Hyein's Louis Vuitton look by tagging "Hyein graces Paris Fashion Week" which went viral on X. Moreover, they also complimented the NewJeans maknae's look for the event with affirmative words like "gorgeous" and "stunning":

Hyein's look for the Louis Vuitton event at Paris Fashion Week is trending and has also led fans to compare her to a real-life BRATZ doll. The NewJeans singer is a favorite amongst the paparazzi and K-pop fans at fashion events and continues to make headlines with every stylish appearance.