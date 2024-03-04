NewJeans Hanni's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Serving visuals left & right"

NewJeans Hanni is known for unique visuals and melodious voice as well as for gracing multiple magazine covers with different concepts and looks. Recently, the NewJeans singer appeared on Marie Claire Korea's digital cover issue for March 2024.

Marie Claire Korea released a series of pictorials of the NewJeans singer exuding a princess vibe which she is often seen sporting. The Marie Claire digital cover is shot in collaboration with Chaumet Paris, and Hanni is seen wearing the brand's unique jewellery in the pictorials.

Fans of NewJeans Hanni were elated to see her pictorial for the magazine and praised the singer's stylish visuals through social media platforms like Instagram:

Fans praise Hanni's Marie Claire magazine cover (Image via Instagram/ @marieclairekore)

Fans swoon over NewJeans Hanni's Marie Claire Korea pictorial

NewJeans Hanni has been the global brand ambassador of Gucci since 2022 wherein she joined names like Harry Styles and Billie Eilish on the list of Gucci ambassadors. Moreover, her first Gucci campaign was alongside Julia Garner and Hailey Bieber.

Gucci’s press release announcing their partnership with Hanni stated:

"Hanni's take on music and fashion style truly encompasses the brand's motif of embracing authentic individuality and self-expression."

Additionally, Hanni is also the global makeup ambassador of Armani Beauty. The NewJeans singer is known for her unique layered haircut and soft makeup looks.

Hanni's Marie Claire Korea pictorial features the NewJeans singer in a chic makeup look with a dewy base makeup and glossy pink shade on the lips. Her makeup comprises a tint of blush on the cheeks and white liner along the waterline. She is seen sporting a black manicure in one photo and a nude manicure in another photo from the digital cover shoot. Her long bangs messily frame her face in the pictorial.

Fans of NewJeans Harin were elated to see her subtle yet stylish look for the magazine and complimented her via social media platforms like Instagram and "X":

Fans praise Hanni's Marie Claire magazine cover (Image via Instagram/ @marieclairekorea)

NewJeans Hanni's Marie Claire Korea digital cover and pictorial features the singer sporting jewellery by Chaumet such as a diamond-studded tiara, a pearl-embellished headband, and a beautiful ring along with simple, studded bracelets.

The digital cover has won over Hanni's global fanbase and is also unique as it features the NewJeans singer in a model-like, serious pose.