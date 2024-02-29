2024 Korean Music Awards: Complete winners list as NewJeans, KISS OF LIFE, and more take home big wins

On Thursday, February 29, the winners of the 2024 Korean Music Awards were unveiled, revealing several artists who bagged their trophies for their performance in the past year. The annual award ceremony saw its start in 2004, where the event aims to honor artists from several streams of the Korean music industry, seeping into both mainstream and underground contributors.

It also provides a large section of categories, recognizing not just music artists but also label CEOs, music producers, and other professionals who work behind the scenes to create songs. The winners are chosen through a series of recommendations and discussions between academics, producers, a panel of judges, and other significant people in the Korean music industry.

While the yearly award ceremony is conducted at a venue, its 21st edition, the 2024 Korean Music Awards, was streamed online at 8 PM KST through the official website of The Prizm Entertainment. During the event, several artists including KISS OF LIFE, Beenzino, NewJeans, and more were seen bagging their trophies.

From NewJeans to Beenzino: All winners of the 2024 Korean Music Awards

The much-awaited and honored annual award ceremony, the 2024 Korean Music Awards was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with the Korea Creative Content Agency. The joint force created a selection committee to pick out the winners, consisting of entertainment producers, directors, music journalists, and other established contributors belonging to the various sectors of the music industry.

Given its thorough process of evaluation, the winners of the event are often praised for their recognition. For the 2024 Korean Music Awards, several artists made it to the nominee list, including BTS's Jungkook, TXT, Kid Milli, Wave To Earth, etc. Gathering excelling artists from the many genres of the Korean music industry such as rap, hip-hop, jazz, pop, etc., here are the honorable winners of the 2024 Korean Music Awards:

Album of the Year: Beenzino - NOWITZKI

Song of the Year: NewJeans - Ditto

Musician of the Year: Silica Gel

Rookie of the Year: KISS OF LIFE

Best Pop Album: Lee Jin-ah - Hearts of the City

Best Pop Song: AKMU - Love Lee

Best K-Pop Album: NewJeans - Get Up

Best K-Pop Song: NewJeans - Ditto

Best Electronic Song: CIFIKA - Hush

Best Electronic Album: Yetsuby - My Star My Planet My Earth

Best R&B & Soul Song: youra - (Motif)

Best R&B & Soul Album: jerd - BOMM

Best Rap & Hiphop Song: E SENS – What The Hell

Best Rap & Hiphop Album: Beenzino - NOWITZKI

Best Rock Song: Seoul Electric Band - Ghost Writers

Best Rock Album: OVerdrive Philosophy - 64 see me

Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel - Tik Tak Tok (Feat. So!YoON!)

Best Modern Rock Album: Silica Gel - Machine Boy

Best Metal & Hardcore Album: Mahatma - REASON FOR SILENCE

Best Folk Song: Yeoyu and Seolbin - Like the Stars in the Night Sky

Best Folk Album: Yeoyu and Seolbin - COMEDY

Best Jazz Vocal Album: YUJIN KIM - Extraordinary

Best Jazz Performance Album: Soojung Lee - Four Seasons

Special Merit Award: Kang Tae Hwan

Committee Special Award: Hakchon Theatre

As the winners take home their trophies from the 2024 Korean Music Awards, fans cheer and congratulate them for their honorable recognition and remarkable achievements.