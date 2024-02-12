"Solo era continues to be golden": Fans react as BTS' Jungkook bags 4 nominations at the 21st Korean Music Awards

BTS member Jungkook received four nominations at the 21st Korean Music Awards, delighting his fans. On January 26, the South Korean award show revealed this year's nominations, including different categories in K-pop as well as other genres.

Recently, fans discovered the nominations that BTS' maknae bagged this year as a debutant, and they could not help but express their excitement. Jungkook secured nominations in Best K-pop Song, Best K-pop Album, Musician Of The Year, and Song Of The Year categories.

He debuted as a solo artist with his first digital single Seven, on July 14, 2023, and broke internet records within a day. He dropped his highly anticipated album GOLDEN, with the title track Standing Next to You in November, following the success of his first single.

With this, the Euphoria singer has become a prominent musician in the industry. Fans were therefore not surprised to hear about his nominations at the 21st Korean Music Awards, and they took to social media to express their pride. Highlighting the success of his solo endeavors, one user on X said,

“Solo era continues to be golden”

“Manifesting clean sweep in all nominations”: Fans react to BTS’ Jungkook's nominations in four categories at the 21st Korean Music Awards

Jungkook's nominations at the 2024 Korean Music Awards include Best K-pop Song for Seven, Best K-pop Album for GOLDEN, and Song Of The Year for Seven. The singer has also been nominated for the "Musician Of The Year" category. Thus, it is a significant moment for the BTS member and his fans, as the selection committee comprises professional musicians and personnel working in the music industry.

The main editor of Monthly Jazz People, Kim Gwanghyun, is chairman of the selection committee. Many distinguished directors, entertainment producers, music journalists, authors, and other accomplished artists from a variety of musical genres make up the Selection Committee.

Thus, fans on social media are hoping for the GOLDEN singer to win in all four categories. They have shared their thoughts about the selection procedure for the same.

Although Jungkook will not be present at the award show, given his military conscription, fans can watch it live on the PRIZM app, on February 29, at 8 pm Korean Standard Time.

Awards won by Jungkook

Previously, the BTS member bagged the Top Global K-pop Song award at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards for Seven. The album GOLDEN won in the Best Album (Bonsang) category, and Seven won in the Best Digital Song (Bonsang) category at the 2024 Golden Disc Awards.

Seven grabbed the Best Song award and Best K-pop at the 2023 MTV EMAs. It also won Song of the Summer at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

