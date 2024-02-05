"He's a winner regardless": Fans react as JoJo Wright shares his disappointment on BTS' Jungkook not getting a GRAMMY nomination for "GOLDEN"

BTS star Jungkook was recently mentioned by American radio personality JoJo Wright, as the latter expressed his disappointment regarding the BTS idol missing from the GRAMMY's 2024 nomination list. On February 4, 2024, the 66th GRAMMY Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. However, no K-pop groups were able to secure nominations for the awards ceremony.

JoJo Wright tweeted about the same on the social media platform, expressing his disappointment with GOLDEN not receiving a nod at one of the most prestigious music award ceremonies.

"Not sure of the submission deadline but #JUNGKOOK #GOLDEN should have been (or be future) #Grammy nominated!!! Just TOO GOOD!!!"

Fans agreed with the American radio personality and took to Twitter to mention how, regardless of the nomination list, Jungkook of BTS is still a winner for releasing an album as outstanding as GOLDEN in 2023.

"Manifesting with all my heart": Fans appreciate JoJo Wright for his kind words, hope for Jungkook's GRAMMY nomination soon

On Friday, February 2, the GRAMMY website officially revealed the list of contenders for this year's awards. Surprisingly, K-pop idols or groups did not make the cut. Popular performers such as BTS, NewJeans, Stray Kids, Fifty Fifty, and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) had initially submitted their albums and songs for review. However, none of them could secure a spot on the roster.

This has evidently surprised many, especially fans of BTS members, as they had previously remarked about GOLDEN being a worthy contender for the music awards.

Released on November 3, 2024, GOLDEN created several historic feats, with the biggest sales opening on Hanteo, charting eight songs on the iTunes chart in the Top 10 across 100 countries, and more. Hence, fans were perplexed by the album not securing any nominations for the 2024 GRAMMYs.

Meanwhile, JoJo Wright, the American radio host, celebrity commentator, and presenter, who hosted the iHeartRadio LIVE, where Jungkook gave his performance on GOLDEN in December 2023, also shared his opinions about the matter. JoJo Wright took to Twitter to voice his dissatisfaction regarding Jungkook being capped off the nominee docket at the 66th GRAMMY Awards.

Nevertheless, the BTS ARMY appreciated JoJo Wright for his kind words and support towards Jungkook, as they hoped for the idol to get a nomination in the near future.

Fans were especially disheartened with BTS not being included in the 2024 GRAMMY nominations, considering that they have taken home honors at the other two main American music award shows, the Billboard Music Awards and the American Music Awards.

BTS is the only K-pop group to have received nominations at the GRAMMYs, that too for three straight years. In 2019, the group received a nomination for the Best Recording Package category for their Love Yourself: Tear full-length album. Following this, the group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category in 2021 for their single Dynamite. They earned the same nomination the next year in 2022, for their single Butter.

Nevertheless, the BTS ARMY are positive that the group and its members will earn more nominations in the future, after they come back from their mandatory military services and release new albums and solo projects.