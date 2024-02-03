“He’s the GOAT!”: Fans react as Forbes mentions BTS' Jungkook’s matching one of his own best showing on Billboard charts

Forbes mentions BTS member and superstar Jeon Jungkook as "a powerful force at pop radio" after his iconic footing and achievements in 2023 with his solo album debut. With his most recent hit, the celebrity equals one of his own greatest performances at this time.

Fronted by The Kid LAROI and featured by BTS' Jungkook, TOO MUCH comes neck to neck with the BTS idol's own single Seven as the fourth-longest-charting smash of all time on the Pop Airplay chart as of January 29, 2024.

Consequently, fans and admirers of the South Korean singer—who has become a global sensation on his own merit—praised him and wrote that he is the "GOAT."

The BTS vocalist has had significant success, and most of his songs have lasted longer than just their debuts. In less than a year, American pop radio has seen the rise of Jungkook as a major player in the music field once he released GOLDEN on November 3, 2023.

"Only facts": Fans laud Jungkook as he continues his winning streak despite being in the military

Jungkook's first solo album, GOLDEN, achieved certified success on the Billboard charts right off the bat with its release on November 3, 2023. Earlier, as of November 14, 2023, the top spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales list, which ranks the best-selling songs in the United States, was owned by the BTS idol's album title track Standing Next To You.

All of the album's tracks have become chart-topping singles on several significant lists; the project's most recent single even surpasses the record-breaking band, The Beatles. Luminate released data showing that Standing Next To You had sold 84,000 digital downloads, placing it at the top of the list.

Additionally, The Beatles' Now and Then dropped to second place on the Digital Song Sales list due to the BTS maknae's title track Standing Next To You from his solo debut record GOLDEN. Nevertheless, The Beatles were unable to overcome Jungkook and failed to return to the top of the list. With such an iconic album set, it was inevitable for the South Korean soloist to reign on the Billboard charts.

The Pop Airplay chart, which ranks the songs that do well at pop radio stations nationwide based on total audience impressions, featured TOO MUCH as of January 29, 2024. The song hit 13 frames logged on the counts. TOO MUCH, which has The Kid LAROI as its frontman and features Jungkook and Central Cee, is still going strong even if it only reaches position 28.

On the Pop Airplay chart, TOO MUCH has currently tied for the fourth-longest charting hit of all time with Seven. Both songs have spent an equal number of frames on the Pop Airplay chart. For the unversed, "frames" stands for the total number of weeks or periods spent on the Billboard chart. Previously, Seven stayed on the chart for a total of 13 weeks/frames before getting off the roster of Pop Airplay.

Fans took to X and praised the BTS idol's consistent success as a solo artist and his iconic solo album, which carved several feats.

In November 2023, Luminate reported that The Beatles' 1973 song Now and Then dropped to No. 2 after selling an additional 16,200 copies through online retailers.

In other words, if only digital sales are to be considered, then Jungkook outsold The Beatles' recent breakthrough song five times. It is crucial to bear in mind that both the tracks by the artists were released in physical CD form.

At present, Jeon Jungkook of BTS is actively serving in the South Korean military for a set period of 18 months and will return to the entertainment business in June 2025.