“Oh right time to post”: Fans swoon over Jungkook in Standing Next To You’s sketch amidst his absence

Jungkook, known for his recent hit Standing Next to You, delighted fans with fresh content on February 2, 2024. They were treated to a performance video photo sketch of Standing Next to You ft. Usher. These additions triggered a wave of nostalgia, causing fans to miss the BTS star instantly.

The performance video, already iconic with the participation of internationally renowned artist Usher, had garnered attention for Jungkook's short hair during its initial release. Released almost one month after the original song's video, this sketch served as a cherished gift for fans, offering solace during Jungkook's absence.

"Born to be a superstar," Jungkook's visuals from Standing Next to You's photo sketch make fans gush

Jungkook's solo debut, marked by the release of Standing Next to You on November 3, 2023, unfolds as a powerful marker of his artistry, cementing his talent as a solo artist within BTS. This track is the title song for his debut solo album, GOLDEN, featuring a collection of 11 songs.

The music video for Standing Next to You showcases Jungkook's dynamic performance, infused with a Michael Jackson-style dance, reverberating with energy from start to finish.

In contrast to some of his previous songs, like Seven and 3D, which saw multiple remix versions, the title track remained untouched until December 15, 2023. At this juncture, the BTS maknae collaborated with the internationally renowned artist Usher, who contributed his unique vocals and dance style to the video.

Notably, this collaboration occurred just a few days before Jungkook's military enlistment. Sporting short hair and a sleeveless leather jacket in the music video, Jungkook exuded a distinct charisma.

The accompanying photo sketch, featuring nine images, predominantly showcased Jungkook, with one photo featuring Usher. Many of these images prominently highlighted a long-standing mic, capturing the Seven singer from various angles.

Fans, grateful for these releases during a time when they miss Jungkook's frequent Weverse lives, flooded X with appreciation toward Weverse and BigHit Entertainment. Given his current military service, live interactions are challenging, making this photo sketch a cherished connection for fans and a glimpse into one of the projects of their favorite maknae.

Fans eagerly shared these images on X, expressing admiration for Jungkook's appearance and conveying how much they missed him.

Standing Next to You also recently marked a remarkable achievement by spending 11 consecutive weeks at the number one spot on the Circle Global K-pop Weekly Chart. Initially intended as an audio collaboration, both the company and the artists surprised the audience by releasing a full music video.

Their camaraderie extended beyond the video, with the duo even creating TikToks together. Fans embraced this collaboration, considering it a significant achievement for Jungkook and relishing the opportunity to see their beloved idol interact with an international music icon.