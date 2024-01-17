"Most loved, definitely!": ARMYs express pride as BTS' Jungkook becomes the artist with the most No.1s on the Circle Daily Global K-pop Chart in 2023

BTS' Jungkook was recently honored by the prestigious Circle Daily Global K-pop Chart, previously known as the Gaon Digital Chart, for holding the top position on the chart for the longest duration compared to other idols. He was crowned the "Most loved K-pop artist of the year," and the news came to light on January 16, 2024.

Fans were over the moon and took to social media platforms like X to congratulate the idol for his achievement. One of them posted:

"Most lived, definitely! And also highly respected, recognized for his talents and idolized by other artists."

Expand Tweet

"THE MOST LOVED ASIAN SOLOIST": Fans can't stop praising BTS' Jungkook for emerging as the most loved K-pop idol of 2023

The Gaon Digital Chart or Circle Daily K-pop Chart is a widely recognized music chart in South Korea that tracks the weekly popularity of songs across various digital platforms.

Managed by the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA), the Gaon Chart provides a comprehensive analysis of the music landscape, reflecting the popularity of songs based on digital sales, streaming, and downloads.

This is a valuable tool for the music industry, artists, and fans as it helps them understand the current trends and preferences in the Korean music industry. Gaon Chart's methodology is transparent, and its data is widely respected within the industry.

Expand Tweet

Jungkook was recognized by the chart for securing most No. 1 spots on the Circle Daily Global K-pop Chart for a staggering 157 days, with multiple songs from his album, GOLDEN, charting consistently at the top.

Not only one, but the K-media landscape is ablaze with news of Jungkook securing the "Artist of the Year" title in three distinct categories: Global Streaming, Digital, and Physical Album.

This achievement marks a historic moment as the Seven singer becomes the first soloist ever in the history of the Circle Chart Music Awards to clinch victories in both the digital and album categories in the same year.

Looking at all these records, one can easily derive that BTS' Jungkook is indeed the most loved K-pop artist around the globe. Celebratory messages were a given for this organic milestone:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Circle Chart Music Awards has been a celebration of musical excellence in South Korea over the years, and the latest edition witnessed Jungkook's unparalleled dominance. However, it was also revealed that besides the BTS maknae, girl groups like (G)IDLE, IVE, and NewJeans emerged as the most decorated artists of the year. Each succeeded in clinching a remarkable three of the four "Artist of the Year" awards.