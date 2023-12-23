"Kind of happened naturally": BTS' Jungkook reflects upon his collaboration with Charlie Puth on iHeartradio

The camaraderie between Jungkook and Charlie Puth is not unknown to the world. There have been multiple instances where the two artists have mentioned each other and how they enjoyed their time collaborating. Another incident of a similar sort unfolded when the BTS star recently appeared on iHeartRadio’s stage, where he performed a few days ago.

Expand Tweet

On December 23, 2023, a 5-minute stage talk of him and the host was released via iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel. The opening of this video itself is Jungkook talking about his collaboration with Charlie on their much-celebrated song Left and Right.

"Charkook," fans in awe of Charlie Puth and Jungkook's friendship once again

Jungkook appeared on iHeartRadio’s stage, performing the songs from his solo debut album, GOLDEN. Before or after his performance, he had a little talk segment with the host, Jojo Wright, who discussed various things with him. The video titled "Jungkook talks about connecting with fans, His Style, Working with Charlie Puth and more" was released on YouTube.

The admiration between these two artists is hardly hidden from the global fans. Despite the significant language barrier, the respect shared between these two is worth beholding.

Their first-ever stint together occurred in 2018 when Charlie and Jungkook sang the former’s hit song We Don’t Talk Anymore on the stage of MBCPLUS X genie music AWARDS. This received such humongous applause from all over the world that their duo became the talk of the town.

However, the official collaboration of these two came four years later, in June 2022, with their song Left and Right. After the song was released, both artists couldn’t stop praising each other. They repeatedly mentioned how comfortable and natural they felt around each other.

Recently, the question officially popped up to the GOLDEN artist once again about his collaboration with Charlie. This was during an iHeartRadio interview sequence where he was being shown certain images and asked to explain their story. To which his answer was,

"I guess the collaboration with Charlie puth kind of happened naturally between company and company and this is not like a separate photo we took, these are cuts from the music video.”

Fans were gladdened by this revelation by the Seven singer, seeing how much admiration exists from both sides and sides.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Both Jungkook and Charlie belong to the elite list of international artists as both have the naturally perfect pitch of music. The BTS star, who is serving in the military, also made a virtually live appearance in one of Charlie’s recent concerts in Seoul.

One of the other things JK included during the stage talk was his tattoos, for which he pulled his shirt down, sending fans into a delightful frenzy.