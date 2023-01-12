“Make it make sense”: BTS ARMY calls out iHeartRadio Music Awards for not nominating them in Best Duo/Group of the Year

BTS ARMY is criticizing the iHeartRadio Music Awards for not including the Yet to Come group in their Best Duo/Group of the Year category for 2023.
The K-pop supergroup was nominated for the category twice, in 2020 and 2021. Despite releasing chart-bursting music such as My Universe with Coldplay, BTS did not receive a nomination for the Best Duo/Group of the Year award.
Many fans called out the organizers of the awards on Twitter, demanding an explanation. They also posted multiple achievements of the Yet to Come group to prove that they deserved a place in the Best Group category.
BTS was nominated for two categories at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, fans criticize the committee for snubbing Pop Duo/Group
BLACKPINK and BTS were the only two K-pop groups who made it into the nominations list for the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The boy group is nominated for Best Music Video for Yet to Come and Best Fan Army. Additionally, the group’s youngest member, Jung Kook, is also nominated for Best Music Video for Left & Right, his collaboration with Charlie Puth.
The ARMY, BTS’ fandom, is not content with the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards nominations as they believe the group was snubbed from a major category - the Pop Duo/Group award.
Taking to Twitter, fans voiced their discontent with the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards committee for not considering the Yet to Come singers in the Best Group category.
Fans pulled up receipts, mentioning the K-pop group’s many achievements in 2022. They believe that the group’s chart-topping collaboration, My Universe with Coldplay, should have received a nomination. Take a look at how fans reacted to the alleged snub from the iHeart Radio Music Awards below:
Meanwhile, BTS’s’ Yet to Come will compete with Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero, Harry Styles’ As It Was, Rema & Selena Gomez’s Calm Down, Tiësto & Karol G’s Don’t Be Shy, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta’s DON’T YOU WORRY, Anitta’s Envovler, BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom, Bad Bunny’s Tití Me Preguntó, and Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS’ Left and Right.
In the Best Fan Army, the Yet to Come singer’s fans will compete with the fandoms of Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Louis Tomlinson, Rihanna, Big Time Rush, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift.
BLACKPINK, the only other K-pop artist to be nominated at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, took the crown by being the most nominated K-pop artist.
The group is nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Favorite Use of a Sample (for Pink Venom, which sampled 50 Cent’s P.I.M.P, Rihanna’s Pon de Replay, and Biggie’s Kick In The Door), Best Music Video (for Pink Venom), and Best Fan Army.
Voting for the Best Music Video and Best Fan Army began on January 11 and will continue until March 20, 2023. The 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards will be held on March 27 at 8 pm ET.