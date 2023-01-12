“Make it make sense”: BTS ARMY calls out iHeartRadio Music Awards for not nominating them in Best Duo/Group of the Year

BTS ARMY is criticizing the iHeartRadio Music Awards for not including the Yet to Come group in their Best Duo/Group of the Year category for 2023.

The K-pop supergroup was nominated for the category twice, in 2020 and 2021. Despite releasing chart-bursting music such as My Universe with Coldplay, BTS did not receive a nomination for the Best Duo/Group of the Year award.

Many fans called out the organizers of the awards on Twitter, demanding an explanation. They also posted multiple achievements of the Yet to Come group to prove that they deserved a place in the Best Group category.

BTS was nominated for two categories at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, fans criticize the committee for snubbing Pop Duo/Group

BTS_official @bts_bighit



#BTS #YetToCome #BestMusicVideo #BestFanARMY #iHeartAwards We got nominated for ‘Best Music Video’ with ‘Yet To Come’ & ‘Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS),’ and ‘Best Fan ARMY’ at the 2023 @iHeartRadio Music Awards! Thank you so much for your love and support, #BTS ARMY We got nominated for ‘Best Music Video’ with ‘Yet To Come’ & ‘Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS),’ and ‘Best Fan ARMY’ at the 2023 @iHeartRadio Music Awards! Thank you so much for your love and support, #BTSARMY💜#BTS #YetToCome #BestMusicVideo #BestFanARMY #iHeartAwards https://t.co/HUNHt4bzwE

BLACKPINK and BTS were the only two K-pop groups who made it into the nominations list for the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The boy group is nominated for Best Music Video for Yet to Come and Best Fan Army. Additionally, the group’s youngest member, Jung Kook, is also nominated for Best Music Video for Left & Right, his collaboration with Charlie Puth.

The ARMY, BTS’ fandom, is not content with the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards nominations as they believe the group was snubbed from a major category - the Pop Duo/Group award.

Taking to Twitter, fans voiced their discontent with the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards committee for not considering the Yet to Come singers in the Best Group category.

Fans pulled up receipts, mentioning the K-pop group’s many achievements in 2022. They believe that the group’s chart-topping collaboration, My Universe with Coldplay, should have received a nomination. Take a look at how fans reacted to the alleged snub from the iHeart Radio Music Awards below:

ikram⁷⟭⟬VIBE Jimin 13/1 @bts07ddaeng iHeart is a joke whey aren't BTS not nominated for Best Group when they were most streamed group & also best selling group in 2022 and had numbers higher than all others including individuals too and had streams/sales higher,it's 2023 & these western awards still do sht like this iHeart is a joke whey aren't BTS not nominated for Best Group when they were most streamed group & also best selling group in 2022 and had numbers higher than all others including individuals too and had streams/sales higher,it's 2023 & these western awards still do sht like this

ikram⁷⟭⟬VIBE Jimin 13/1 @bts07ddaeng BTS were top group of 2022, most streamed group, best selling group, most viewed act, PROOF having around 40 achievements including charting in BB & multiple official charts, holds record of sold out concerts...YET iHeart surprisingly didn't nominate them to best duo/group BTS were top group of 2022, most streamed group, best selling group, most viewed act, PROOF having around 40 achievements including charting in BB & multiple official charts, holds record of sold out concerts...YET iHeart surprisingly didn't nominate them to best duo/group https://t.co/XjCSOrk81I

milenna⁷ 🐥 feat. Jimin @taesoothe 2022 most streamed group

global — bts

in the US — bts



2022 best selling group

global — bts

in the US — bts



2022 most talked and searched group

global — bts

in the US — bts



iHeart group of the year nominees: everybody EXCEPT for bts 2022 most streamed groupglobal — btsin the US — bts2022 best selling groupglobal — btsin the US — bts2022 most talked and searched groupglobal — btsin the US — btsiHeart group of the year nominees: everybody EXCEPT for bts https://t.co/lKRU4gHIMu

BD⁷ 🌊👩🏿‍🚀🃏 @jand0ra Bts not being nominated for best group at iheart is still bursting my head cus how like smh Bts not being nominated for best group at iheart is still bursting my head cus how like smh

Anam Dar @AnamDar9

BTS was nominated for best MV & Best Fans at iHeart Awards…. But not for best duo/group (or AOTY) even though they were the biggest group of 2022(sales, streams etc)

Even that color group got nominated there

So we know some1 paid their way @Viviana07bri_my The same! Music Industry being corruptBTS was nominated for best MV & Best Fans at iHeart Awards…. But not for best duo/group (or AOTY) even though they were the biggest group of 2022(sales, streams etc)Even that color group got nominated thereSo we know some1 paid their way @Viviana07bri_my The same! Music Industry being corruptBTS was nominated for best MV & Best Fans at iHeart Awards…. But not for best duo/group (or AOTY) even though they were the biggest group of 2022(sales, streams etc) Even that color group got nominated thereSo we know some1 paid their way

CrustyChanelBag @crunchychanel @ThePopBase ) AND Coldplay were ignored by @iHeartRadio So the best selling group (BTS) AND Coldplay were ignored by @iHeartRadio ? Ok. I got you iHeart. I won’t be watching but I will be tweeting #iHeartRadioCorrput @ThePopBase @iHeartRadio So the best selling group (BTS💜) AND Coldplay were ignored by @iHeartRadio? Ok. I got you iHeart. I won’t be watching but I will be tweeting #iHeartRadioCorrput

Armyally💜 @Armyallyc The fact that BTS isn’t nominated for Best Group at the iHeart Radio Awards is so wrong. Seems like a very obvious play at giving that other group the award. The fact that BTS isn’t nominated for Best Group at the iHeart Radio Awards is so wrong. Seems like a very obvious play at giving that other group the award.

Bev--Veautiful day🐹🐰🐯🐥😽🐨🐿 @Bevz501 @soompi @BTS_twt deserved to be nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year at the iHeart radio awards. @soompi @BTS_twt deserved to be nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year at the iHeart radio awards.

Meanwhile, BTS’s’ Yet to Come will compete with Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero, Harry Styles’ As It Was, Rema & Selena Gomez’s Calm Down, Tiësto & Karol G’s Don’t Be Shy, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta’s DON’T YOU WORRY, Anitta’s Envovler, BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom, Bad Bunny’s Tití Me Preguntó, and Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS’ Left and Right.

In the Best Fan Army, the Yet to Come singer’s fans will compete with the fandoms of Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Louis Tomlinson, Rihanna, Big Time Rush, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift.

BLACKPINK, the only other K-pop artist to be nominated at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, took the crown by being the most nominated K-pop artist.

The group is nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Favorite Use of a Sample (for Pink Venom, which sampled 50 Cent’s P.I.M.P, Rihanna’s Pon de Replay, and Biggie’s Kick In The Door), Best Music Video (for Pink Venom), and Best Fan Army.

Voting for the Best Music Video and Best Fan Army began on January 11 and will continue until March 20, 2023. The 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards will be held on March 27 at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes